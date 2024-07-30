Heavy rainfall causes flooding in parts of Trinidad and Tobago

Massive flooding in Trinidad and Tobago has once again left people in trouble. As per reports, Independent Square South, Lower St. Vincent Street, Lower Abercromby Street, and South Quay, Port Spain is facing the most impact.

Locals said that these areas have been flooding for over 50 years, yet no support from the authorities to fix the issues.

A local citizen, talking about the damage sustained by vehicles parked outside on the street showed heavy concern, hoping the insurance would cover the flood damage.

“Now all this expense when we’re already struggling. I hope the car insurance includes flood damage,” said a local resident.

The worsening weather conditions due to the climate-change in the Caribbean region continue to impact the lives of local citizens and residents.

Just weeks ago, the hard hit of Hurricane Beryl caused huge destruction, resulting in disturbing human lives. From last few days, heavy rains and thunderstorms across Trinidad and Tobago continue to impact the people living in the country.

It has been several days with continuous downpour, leading to the issuance of a yellow alert just five days ago. As per the Met Department, the alert was issued following the prediction of strengthened wind gusts.

5 Day Weather Outlook (July 30, 2024, to August 3, 2024)

The meteorological services of Trinidad and Tobago has predicted more chances of heavy showers or thunderstorms.

To the near east of Lesser Antilles, there is an area of disturbed weather, associated with the tropical wave. With such a disturbance there is a 0% chance of cyclone formation within the next 48 hours (about 2 days) and 50% chance of formation during the next seven days. The weather prediction for coming days is as follows-

July 30, 2024

There are medium to high chances of thunderstorm development. There will be no major threat as there are the medium chance for an isolated heavy shower or thunderstorm while fair conditions are expected during the evening, increasing cloudiness approaches the Leeward Islands from the northeast, with showers over varying areas and a medium chance for a heavy shower or thunderstorm.

July 31, 2024

The wind coming from the South- Southeast, and interactions with the local topography, raises the chance for the development of an isolated heavy shower or thunderstorm, especially near hilly areas. Mainly, from late morning to afternoon.

August 1, 2024, to August 3, 2024

No major threats have been predicted for the subsequent days as there are the chances for medium showers, developing into thunderstorms. However, the Saharan Dust concentration presented is mild to moderate which is expected to increase especially over Tobago.