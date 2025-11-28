2025-11-28 02:04:52
Godwin Friday secures landslide victory in St Vincent and the Grenadines elections 2025

The outcome aligns strongly with WIC News’ online polls which were conducted earlier this year and it had predicted a major surge in support for Dr Friday

Written by Monika Walker

St Vincent and the Grenadines: In a historic political shift, Dr Godwin Friday has secured his first term as the Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines after defeating Dr Ralph Gonsalves who had been ruling the country for the past 25 years. The victory marks a defining moment in Vincentian politics as it signals a new era of leadership under the New Democratic Party (NDP).

Notably, the outcome aligns strongly with WIC News’ online polls which were conducted earlier this year and it had predicted a major surge in support for Dr Friday and growing national momentum for the NDP.

While the official counting of votes still continues but the preliminary results determine Dr Friday's victory in these highly anticipated general elections. As of now, he stands with a whopping 1853 votes from his constituency Northern Grenadines, leaving his opponent Carlos Williams far behind at 294 votes.

Dr Friday, who has served as Opposition Leader and Member of Parliament for the Northern Grenadines delivered a decisive performance across key constituencies during these elections with early counts showing major support in both traditional NDP strongholds and competitive battleground seats. His message of change, accountability, and economic revitalisation resonated with voters seeking a new direction after a quarter-century of Unity Labour Party (ULP) governance.

With nine seats secured early in the count, the NDP swept into power and officially closed the chapter on Gonsalves’ decades-long rule. Political observers say this election represents one of the most consequential transitions in modern Vincentian history.

Meanwhile, congratulatory messages for Dr Friday and NDP have already started flowing in and several locals are taking to Facebook to express their satisfaction over this outcome. “I am currently following live internet coverage of the SVG election and it is clear that Gonzalves and the ULP are buried...Congrats to Dr Friday and the NDP,” wrote a user named Mark Adamson while another said, “The people have, however, spoken and have elected the New Democratic Party as their choice of government. Congratulations to the NDP as they lead SVG forward.”

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

