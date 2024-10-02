Jamaica: Chaos erupts in Parliament as Opposition walks out after verbal attacks with Deputy Speaker

Jamaica: The Parliament in Jamaica descended into chaos as Deputy Speaker Heroy Clarke and Members of Parliament of Opposition People's National Party engaged in a heated verbal battle over Prime Minister Andrew Holness’ statutory declarations.



According to the information, the Opposition MPs walked out of the House of Representatives after Opposition Leader Mark Golding was prevented from moving a motion related to the probe of PM Holness’ statutory declarations. Deputy Speaker Clarke said the matter could not be entertained as it is before the court.



It all began as the Opposition Leader Golding tried to move a motion saying that there is a ministerial code of conduct in place from 2002 that governs the conduct of members of the cabinet, whereas, the Prime Minister did not inform the people of Jamaica that he was being investigated by the integrity.



He was interrupted by Deputy Speaker who slammed him saying, “I don't even need to hear another word. If the member in any way intends to go down a road, that is, you can't understand if you don't listen, permit yourself to use your ears and not your mouth.”



“Permit yourself to use your ears and not only your mouth,” repeated the Deputy Speaker, leaving Mark Golding without a chance to complete his statement.



Deputy Speaker Heroy Clarke explained, “According to sector 3, if the speaker of the is of the opinion that any notice of a motion which has been received by the clerk infringe the provisions of any standing order in any way out of order, he may direct that the member concerned be informed that the notice of motion is out of order, that the notice of motion be entered in the order paper, with such alteration as he might direct.”



“I am now ruling that this motion will not be entertained,” he ruled while concluding his explanation.



Following this, the Opposition Leader again tried to speak something but was interrupted by Clarke, who very clearly mentioned, “If it has anything to do with the matter that I just spoke about, then I am ruling it out of order. We are not going to entertain it.”



This led to a verbal argument between the deputy speaker and the opposition leader, following which all the members of the opposition decided to walk out of Parliament as their concerns were not even heard.

After the walk out, the members gathered to address the media and noted, "We were blocked in Parliament AGAIN." Opposition Leader Golding said this motion represents a pivotal moment for the democracy."

"We must hold our leaders accountable to the highest standards of conduct. The Jamaican people deserve a government that prioritizes integrity, transparency, and trust," he further mentioned through his social media account.