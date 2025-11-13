SVG First Lady Eloise Gonsalves defends family as political row erupts over Trinidad property purchases 

Roberts, a Housing Ministry official in Trinidad and Tobago, has faced decade-long corruption allegations involving TT$400 million linked to the failed Life Sport programme.

St Vincent and the Grenadines: First Lady of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Eloise Gonsalves, breaks her silence on the recent attacks made against her and her husband, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves by UNC Senator Anil Roberts.

Roberts, a minister in the Ministry of Housing in Trinidad and Tobago, has been plagued for over decade by corruption allegations to the tune of TT$400 million in the ill-fated Life Sport programme which saw the then UNC government out cash in the hands of known gangs.

The controversy took place after Minister Roberts accused Gonsalves as well as his relatives of benefiting from “PNM favours” and failing to declare their interests. He further suggested that the transactions were politically motivated.

In a video message, the First Lady said that the political malice started against my family and added, “But understand this clearly: if the NDP ever gets into power, it will not stop with us, it will reach you and your family too.”

She claimed that they attacked Grace Walters viciously, and now they have started spreading lies about her family and added, “So let me share the truth. I love St. Vincent and the Grenadines with all my heart, but I was born in Trinidad, and I am Trinidadian with roots in Dominica.”

“After Hurricane Maria destroyed my then 90-year-old mother’s home, our family made the decision to invest in property in Trinidad, where two of her sons, my brothers, and her grandchildren live. We purchased those apartments at full market value after enduring a devastating family tragedy,” she further added.

Eloise Gonsalves highlighted that soon, these same wicked individuals will attempt to “expose” a contract belonging to an immensely qualified engineer, the very person responsible for building our modern hospital, a project the NDP has already signalled they would destroy. These power-hungry people will stop at nothing to tear down everything good that SVG stands for, she said.

The First Lady questioned every Vincentian, “If these men are willing to demonize our family, sabotage the modern hospital, and damage the reputation of our country, what would they be willing to do to you and your loved ones if they ever gained control?”

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Gonsalves also hit back at allegations of political favouritism after his family’s acquisition of three Victoria Keyes apartments from the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) in Trinidad and Tobago. He dismissed the claims as “political bile,” insisting everything was above board.

Gonsalves said that all three family members including wife Eloise and children Storm and Soleil are Trinidad and Tobago citizens entitled to buy HDC market-rate properties.

“Neither I, my wife, nor my children have done anything corrupt, improper, or even immoral,” he said.

Documents show the purchases were made at market prices, between TT$1.6 million and TT$1.9 million, with proper downpayments and contracts approved by HDC officials. Soleil Gonsalves’ agreement was a rent-to-own arrangement valued at TT$2,750 monthly which was later guaranteed by her father through Republic Bank.

Roberts’ remarks came just weeks after Gonsalves criticised Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar's support for recent U.S. military strikes in the Caribbean and called her stance “misguided” and warning it could destabilize the region.

Gonsalves suggested Roberts’ attack was politically timed ahead of St Vincent’s November 27 general elections and claimed that it was intended to aid his domestic opposition.

Former T&T prime minister Dr Keith Rowley also dismissed Roberts’ claims and defended the HDC programme as transparent and open to any qualified buyer.