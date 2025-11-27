WATCH: Gonsalves begs for "one more chance" during final address

‘Help us to help you, lift us up, lift me up please,’ Gonsalves told supporters, calling for unity and togetherness.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines: Ralph Gonsalves made an emotional appeal at last night’s ULP rally, urging supporters and former members to “come back home to Labour” as the party gears up for a major showdown with the NDP at the November 27, General elections.

“Please, come back home to labour,” were the final words that Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves echoed through the last Wednesday night rally, at Richmond Hill before thousands of the supporters in red.

“Young people, women, men, elderly, everybody, come back home to labour if you have strayed, please , please.” With only a day to Thursday's general elections Prime Minister Gonsalves begged his supporters and those who have strayed to choose once again the Unity Labour Party (ULP) at the polls.

“Help us to help you, lift us up, lift me up please,” knowing that only hours are left until the St. Vincent and the Grenadines citizens head to cast their ballots, he proceeded to ask his supporters to choose him as their president once again, so that they can all be lifted up together.

“Give us a massive victory,” Prime Minister Gonsalvels proceeded to request the citizens to not sell out their country as the New Democratic Party (NDP) have a lot of badminded and wicked people in their leadership.

Prime Minister Gonsalves cited that the ULP have won the arguments and the opinions, and it is now up to the citizens to keep the faith with labour, with the comrade, and with its fantastic team.

New Democratic Party’s (NDP) leader calls people "the real boss"

Whilst, the New Democratic Party’s (NDP) held its final rally on Tuesday night in a vast sea of the yellow supporters with its leader Dr. Godwin Friday urging citizens of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, to seize the opportunity for change and choose NDP as they head to the polls this Thursday.

He went on to promise that under the NDP the country would have reforms in healthcare, education, and employment to ensure equal opportunity for all. A country where citizens would take pride in easily accessible healthcare and benefit from an education system that is tailored to modern challenges.

Friday cited that the country has more poor people than 10 years ago and accused the ruling party of not ruling well and failing to deliver on their promises of progress that they have continually sung to the citizens, blaming them for the rise of poverty and unemployment in the country since their coming into power.

“I say you are the real boss.” Dr. Friday concluded by reminding voters that they are the real bosses, in the upcoming election as the ultimate power rests in their hands. He called his supporters to carry the message of change back to their communities and vote NDP at the November 27 polls.

The long road to November 27, that was filled with endless rallies and mass controversies finally comes to an end as election day for St Vincent and the Grenadines is finally here. The country is set to be heading to the polls this Thursday, November 27, 2025.

Where citizens will choose who they will place as their leader to rule for the next 5 years, whether they will be under the Unity Labour Party (ULP), which is seeking a historic sixth consecutive term or the New Democratic Party (NDP). the results are expected to be out within just a few days after the Thursday General elections.