Ralph Gonsalves announces Nov 27 General Election in St Vincent and the Grenadines

St Vincent and the Grenadines: The political race is officially on in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has announced that the country will be heading to the polls on November 27, 2025 for its General Elections.

Prime Minister Gonsalves made the announcement on Tuesday evening, October 28, during a Unity Labour Party rally, which was held at Richmond Hill in Kingstown.

The announcement marked the formal start of election season as Prime Minister Gonsalves also expressed that the parliament has simultaneously been dissolved effectively immediately, confirming that Nomination Day will be on Monday November 10th 2025.

"It is now decision time for our free as well as democratic people in free and fair elections for you to choose between the ULP and the NDP to lead the country for the next five years," Gonsalves said.

This announcement ends weeks of speculation from the citizens of St. Vincent and the Grenadines wondering when the General Elections will be held, further setting the stage for what is expected to be a highly competitive campaign.

Reportedly, Dr. Gonsalves’ Unity Labour Party will be seeking a sixth consecutive term in office, while the main opposition, the New Democratic Party, led by Dr. Godwin Friday is hoping to break the ULP’s more than two-decade hold on power.

Fifteen seats are up for grabs in the House of Assembly, with the campaigns leading to November 27, 2025 General Elections, expected to address key issues including economic growth, job creation, youth engagement and climate resilience of the country.

The people of St Vincent and the Grenadines will head to the polls next month, where voter turnout and youth participation are expected to play a decisive role in the outcome.

Commenting on this, one user by the name of ‘Gerald Dorsett’ took to Facebook and wrote, “All eyes are now on St. Vincent and the Grenadines. After two decades in office, Ralph Gonsalves is once again asking the people to trust the same leadership that has grown distant from the struggles of the ordinary Vincentian. This election isn’t just about power, it’s about accountability, generational change, and a clear signal to the region that Caribbean democracy still works when citizens demand better. The people deserve more than recycled promises, they deserve vision, integrity, and renewal. November 27th will show whether the Vincentian people are ready to turn the page.”