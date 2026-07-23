Contour Airlines to launch direct Dominica-Trinidad flights this October

The twice-weekly service will begin on October 5, 2026, offering a direct link between Dominica and Trinidad while strengthening regional travel, tourism and business connections across the Eastern Caribbean.

Dominica: Contour Airlines has announced new non-stop service between Douglas-Charles Airport in Dominica and Piarco International Airport in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. This will present travelers a new direct option between the two Caribbean destinations.

The new service is scheduled to operate two times per week from October 5, 2026, with the aim of improving regional connectivity and making it easier for passengers to travel for family visits, business, and leisure travel.

Contour Airlines President Ben Munson said that the airline will continue to expand its Caribbean network. He said that the new service will strengthen connections across the Eastern Caribbean while supporting tourism, busiContour Airlines to launch direct Dominica-Trinidad flights this Octoberness, and economic growth.

This route enhances connectivity within the Eastern Caribbean, making travel easier for residents, businesses, and visitors alike. Whether for work, family, or leisure, passengers will enjoy a fast, comfortable, and reliable travel option, while also helping to strengthen the economic and tourism ties between these two dynamic destinations, he added.

Minister of Tourism of Dominica Denise Charles-Pemberton welcomed this announcement. She noted that the new air route will provide a faster and more reliable way of traveling for the guests.

This direct flight service to Trinidad enhances the visitor experience by offering greater convenience, speed, and reliability. Trinidad is a very important market for Dominica’s tourism sector. We are particularly excited about the great appeal this route holds for nature lovers and festivalgoers in Trinidad, she explained.

In addition to the new non-top route, Contour Airlines will introduce a one-stop, same-aircraft service connecting Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan (Puerto Rico) and Cyril E. King Airport in St Thomas (US Virgin Islands) with Port of Spain. Passengers will remain on the same aircraft during the stop, making the journey more convenient.

The 30-seat regional aircraft being used for the flights will provide extra legroom, free snacks, and in-flight service. This also marks another step in the growth of Contour’s service across the Caribbean.

The airline has also announced new non-stop flight services between St Thomas (STT) and St Maarten (SXM).