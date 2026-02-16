2026-02-16 10:06:41
St Maarten gears up for historic 55th carnival, featuring 31 days of celebration

Organized by the St Maarten Carnival Development Foundation, this year’s celebration highlights the island’s vibrant culture, cherished traditions and the unity that defines its people under the theme “Come, Experience LIFE.”

Written by Kofi Nelson

St Maarten’s one of the most energetic, colorful and visited carnival Republic Bank St Maarten Carnival is all set to return for the 55th celebration from March 14 to May 5, 2026. The carnival will feature month-long fun activities including jump-ups, pageants, parades, concerts and traditional Carnival spirit.

The main theme of this year’s carnival is “Come, Experience LIFE.” It is hosted by the St Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) to honor the island’s culture, traditions, and unity. It is open for people from across the globe, who want to experience the nation’s warm hospitality, explore stunning landmarks, and try delicious local cuisines, while participating in Carnival activities.

This year’s celebrations are more special, as it is extended by one week for its 55th anniversary. The 55th Republic Bank St Maarten Carnival is one of the largest cultural events in the island’s history with 31 days of activities.

It includes pre-Carnival activities taking place in March, with the official Carnival season taking place from April 10 to May 5. It begins with the opening of Carnival Village and ends with the burning of King Momo.

Pre-Events (March 14 – March 29, 2026) 

  • Saturday, March 14 – Republic Bank Carnival 55 Kick-Off Event

  • Friday, March 20 – Causeway Jump-Up

  • Saturday, March 21 – Nagico Senior Calypso Eliminations

  • Friday, March 27 – Unity Jump-Up

  • Saturday, March 28 (3PM) – Junior Carnival Queen Pageant

  • Saturday, March 28 – Big Bad XP Back Yard Jam

Main Events (April 10 – May 5, 2026)

  • Friday, April 10 – Opening of Carnival 2026 / Opening Jump-Up

  • Saturday, April 11 – Calypso Barbara Junior Calypso & Roadmarch Competition

  • Sunday, April 12 – Carnival Family Fun Day

  • Monday, April 13 – Culture Night – One Nation, Many Cultures

  • Tuesday, April 14 – “Unforgettable” – Big Band Culture

  • Wednesday, April 15 – St Maarten Carnival Caribbean Queen Pageant

  • Thursday, April 16 – The Village Chill

  • Friday, April 17 – King Beau Beau & Friends in Concert “From Then to Now”

  • Saturday, April 18 – Band Clash & Road March Competition

  • Sunday, April 19 – Junior Carnival Parade

  • Monday, April 20 – Teen & Senior Carnival Queen Pageants

  • Tuesday, April 21 – Nagico Senior Calypso Finals

  • Wednesday, April 22 – Soulful Company – Our Superstars

  • Thursday, April 23 – Koncert X

  • Friday, April 24 – One Love Reggae Concert

  • Saturday, April 25 – II Brothers Entertainment Concert

  • Sunday, April 26 – Caribbean Flag Fest

  • Monday, April 27 (4AM) – Jouvert Morning Jump-Up

  • Monday, April 27 (8PM) – Youth Extravaganza

  • Tuesday, April 28 – Soca Rumble

  • Wednesday, April 29 – Noche Latina

  • Thursday, April 30 – Grand Carnival Parade

  • Friday, May 1 (7PM) – Labour Day Lighted Parade

  • Saturday, May 2 – Night of the Hit Makers

  • Sunday, May 3 – Bacchanal Sunday

  • Monday, May 4 – Carnival 55: The DJ Takeover Concert

  • Tuesday, May 5 – Closing / Last Lap Jump Up

Author Profile

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Kofi Nelson

