St Maarten gears up for historic 55th carnival, featuring 31 days of celebration
Organized by the St Maarten Carnival Development Foundation, this year’s celebration highlights the island’s vibrant culture, cherished traditions and the unity that defines its people under the theme “Come, Experience LIFE.”
St Maarten’s one of the most energetic, colorful and visited carnival Republic Bank St Maarten Carnival is all set to return for the 55th celebration from March 14 to May 5, 2026. The carnival will feature month-long fun activities including jump-ups, pageants, parades, concerts and traditional Carnival spirit.
The main theme of this year’s carnival is “Come, Experience LIFE.” It is hosted by the St Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) to honor the island’s culture, traditions, and unity. It is open for people from across the globe, who want to experience the nation’s warm hospitality, explore stunning landmarks, and try delicious local cuisines, while participating in Carnival activities.
This year’s celebrations are more special, as it is extended by one week for its 55th anniversary. The 55th Republic Bank St Maarten Carnival is one of the largest cultural events in the island’s history with 31 days of activities.
It includes pre-Carnival activities taking place in March, with the official Carnival season taking place from April 10 to May 5. It begins with the opening of Carnival Village and ends with the burning of King Momo.
Pre-Events (March 14 – March 29, 2026)
Saturday, March 14 – Republic Bank Carnival 55 Kick-Off Event
Friday, March 20 – Causeway Jump-Up
Saturday, March 21 – Nagico Senior Calypso Eliminations
Friday, March 27 – Unity Jump-Up
Saturday, March 28 (3PM) – Junior Carnival Queen Pageant
Saturday, March 28 – Big Bad XP Back Yard Jam
Main Events (April 10 – May 5, 2026)
Friday, April 10 – Opening of Carnival 2026 / Opening Jump-Up
Saturday, April 11 – Calypso Barbara Junior Calypso & Roadmarch Competition
Sunday, April 12 – Carnival Family Fun Day
Monday, April 13 – Culture Night – One Nation, Many Cultures
Tuesday, April 14 – “Unforgettable” – Big Band Culture
Wednesday, April 15 – St Maarten Carnival Caribbean Queen Pageant
Thursday, April 16 – The Village Chill
Friday, April 17 – King Beau Beau & Friends in Concert “From Then to Now”
Saturday, April 18 – Band Clash & Road March Competition
Sunday, April 19 – Junior Carnival Parade
Monday, April 20 – Teen & Senior Carnival Queen Pageants
Tuesday, April 21 – Nagico Senior Calypso Finals
Wednesday, April 22 – Soulful Company – Our Superstars
Thursday, April 23 – Koncert X
Friday, April 24 – One Love Reggae Concert
Saturday, April 25 – II Brothers Entertainment Concert
Sunday, April 26 – Caribbean Flag Fest
Monday, April 27 (4AM) – Jouvert Morning Jump-Up
Monday, April 27 (8PM) – Youth Extravaganza
Tuesday, April 28 – Soca Rumble
Wednesday, April 29 – Noche Latina
Thursday, April 30 – Grand Carnival Parade
Friday, May 1 (7PM) – Labour Day Lighted Parade
Saturday, May 2 – Night of the Hit Makers
Sunday, May 3 – Bacchanal Sunday
Monday, May 4 – Carnival 55: The DJ Takeover Concert
Tuesday, May 5 – Closing / Last Lap Jump Up
