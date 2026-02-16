St Maarten gears up for historic 55th carnival, featuring 31 days of celebration

Organized by the St Maarten Carnival Development Foundation, this year’s celebration highlights the island’s vibrant culture, cherished traditions and the unity that defines its people under the theme “Come, Experience LIFE.”

St Maarten’s one of the most energetic, colorful and visited carnival Republic Bank St Maarten Carnival is all set to return for the 55th celebration from March 14 to May 5, 2026. The carnival will feature month-long fun activities including jump-ups, pageants, parades, concerts and traditional Carnival spirit.

The main theme of this year’s carnival is “Come, Experience LIFE.” It is hosted by the St Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) to honor the island’s culture, traditions, and unity. It is open for people from across the globe, who want to experience the nation’s warm hospitality, explore stunning landmarks, and try delicious local cuisines, while participating in Carnival activities.

This year’s celebrations are more special, as it is extended by one week for its 55th anniversary. The 55th Republic Bank St Maarten Carnival is one of the largest cultural events in the island’s history with 31 days of activities.

It includes pre-Carnival activities taking place in March, with the official Carnival season taking place from April 10 to May 5. It begins with the opening of Carnival Village and ends with the burning of King Momo.

Pre-Events (March 14 – March 29, 2026)

Saturday, March 14 – Republic Bank Carnival 55 Kick-Off Event

Friday, March 20 – Causeway Jump-Up

Saturday, March 21 – Nagico Senior Calypso Eliminations

Friday, March 27 – Unity Jump-Up

Saturday, March 28 (3PM) – Junior Carnival Queen Pageant

Saturday, March 28 – Big Bad XP Back Yard Jam

Main Events (April 10 – May 5, 2026)