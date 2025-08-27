Contour flights to launch nonstop flights from Dominica to San Juan, St Thomas this September

The airline, headquartered at Smyrna Airport in Tennessee, USA, has not yet released a formal statement on the development, so its frequencies and exact times are still pending.

Dominica: Contour Airlines is all set to officially launch flights to the Caribbean. The carrier noted that it will reportedly begin nonstop flights between Dominica (DOM)–San Juan (SJU) and Dominica–St Thomas (STT) as soon as late September.

The airline which is headquartered at Smyrna Airport in Smyrna, Tennessee, USA, has not yet issued a formal press release about the development, which it why its frequencies and exact times are still to come. However, checks to its website have shown Dominica added to its schedule. Contour Airlines’ flight from Dominica to St Thomas Contour Airlines’ official website is allowing passengers with the option to book flights starting Thursday, September 2025 from Dominica’s Douglas Charles Airport to San Juan’s Luis Munoz Marin International Airport. The cost of the ticket is starting from $244 per person with the departing time being 9 am and landing 10:25 am.

On the other hand, the flights from Dominica to St Thomas are kicking off from $222.50 with the departing time being 9 am and arriving being 10 15 am. Contour Airlines’ flight from Dominica to St Thomas price list With the development already making headlines, netizens are assuming that Contour’s 30-seat Embraer ERJ-135/145 jets could be used on this new route because the airline uses these on its US network as well.

Several travellers are also welcoming the development saying that it was much needed. "Anything to fill the airlift void in the Caribbean basin is welcome, because it's seriously lacking. Getting comfortable and affordable airlift from the US Virgin Islands to connect to the Eastern Caribbean Basin has been a challenge since LIAT, Silver, American Eagle, Winair, and Air Anguilla ceased operations or stopped servicing this route. Cape Air is the only one left, but their prices are steep, almost like chartering a plane. Still, something is better than nothing. I'm grateful that Contour Airlines is stepping in, and I'm thankful that some of us can now afford to travel to see our friends and loved ones. I still miss LIAT dearly, and I hope they'll come back, their spot awaits,” said a user named Eddie G Gordon, signaling the utmost need of affordable flights on this route.