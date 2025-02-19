Premier Mark Brantley hosts influential African American delegation to boost global ties

St Kitts and Nevis: Premier of Nevis Mark Brantley on February 11 welcomed a distinguished group of African American guests to Nevis for an exclusive cocktail reception at L’Escale French Caribbean Bistro. This event was part of the ongoing efforts to expand into new markets fostering meaning collaborations with people globally.

According to the information, the event turned out to be a huge success and it fostered meaningful conversations, cultural connections as well as discussions regarding investment opportunities in Nevis.

During the event, visitors mingled under the stars and enjoyed handcrafted cocktails as well as the enjoyed the soothing sounds of music all within the refined yet relaxed ambiance of L’Escale’s stunning waterfront setting.

Premier Mark Brantley, during his address to the visitors, shared his enthusiasm for boosting ties with the African American community and positioning the island as a premier destination for investment, travel and quality living.

He said that he is delighted to host a distinguished cohort of African American guests in Nevis and to share his vision for the island, one which reflects the collective ambition to make Nevis the best place to reside, work and thrive.

Premier Brantley further added that as the birthplace of hospitality in the Caribbean and a destination rich with investment opportunities, introducing the island to the African American community is a crucial part of the efforts to diversify the target market.

He further extended his sincere gratitude to the Diversity Ambassador, Candi Canter and the entire team of the Nevis Tourism Authority for their unwavering commitment to promoting Nevis and serving the people. The Premier noted that Nevis remains the authentic Caribbean, and he warmly invited everyone to experience for themselves why the island is truly one of a kind.

Meanwhile Diversity Ambassador Candi Carter highlighted the deep connection that Black travellers often feel when they visit Nevis. She said that every person in the group said that they loved the locals, the food and the magic of the island.

She further emphasized that Nevis is a very special place adding that it offers a sense of belonging which is rare and unique, and one can feel it in the warmth of the people and everywhere else.