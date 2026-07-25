Bahamasair announces special direct flights for Cat Island Regatta

Bahamasair will operate special direct flights between Nassau and New Bight from July 30 to August 4, giving travellers easier access to the Cat Island Regatta, one of The Bahamas' premier cultural events.

Bahamas: Bahamasair is launching new direct flights for passengers traveling to the Cat Island Regatta in New Bight later this month.

Flights between Nassau and New Bight have been scheduled for July 30 and July 31, 2026, while return flights between New Bight and Nassau will take place on August 3 and August 4, 2026.

Round trip fares start at just $302, subject to availability and other terms and conditions. Tickets can be purchased via the official Bahamasair website - www.bahamasair.com , or by calling the airline’s reservations office at (242) 702-4140.

The Cat Island Regatta is one of the island's most important annual events. It includes traditional Bahamian sloop racing, live music, cultural performances, local food, and family-oriented activities. The regatta draws many tourists to the island every year from The Bahamas and other countries.

The announcement comes shortly after Bahamasair began scheduled flights from Nassau to Cat Island again after an absence of over 20 years. With the restoration of the route, there will be increased accessibility to the island that will help tourism and business operations.

Cat Island is home to the Bahamas’ highest point, Mount Alvernia, which features a hand-built stone monastery called The Hermitage. It was also the childhood home of Academy Award-winning actor Sir Sidney Poitier.

Visitors also travel to the island to enjoy its beautiful pink sandy beaches such as the Secluded Beaches and the 18th century ruins of a cotton plantation across locations like Port Howe.

Bahamas is famous for its turquoise water, white and pink sand beaches, and its marine life that includes the popular swimming pigs of Exuma. The country is considered one of the best destinations in terms of luxury hotels, cruises, scuba diving, and deep sea fishing. The Bahamas has a rich culture that also includes Junkanoo and pirates.