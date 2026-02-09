Saint Lucia to receive 26 cruise ships this week
Port Castries has already welcomed five cruise vessels in the past two days, according to the February 7–14 schedule.
Saint Lucia is expecting to receive 26 cruise ships during the second week of February, signaling a significant boost in its tourism sector. Several people will be exploring Saint Lucia’s local culture, traditions, and cuisines for the first time. This also includes a visit to its stunning beaches like Anse Chastanet and Reduit Beach and adventurous activities like hiking to Pitons and zip-line across lush rainforests.
We’re thrilled to welcome a vibrant schedule of cruise arrivals, each bringing new faces eager to experience our island’s beauty, culture, and world-class hospitality,” read a post shared by Saint Lucia Tourism Authority on their official Facebook page.
According to the cruise schedule for February 7 to 14, Port Castries in Saint Lucia has already welcomed 5 vessels in the last two days. These include - AIDAPerla (Feb 7), Marella Discovery 2 (Feb 7), Evirma (Feb 7), Le Dumont D’urville (Feb 7), and Royal Clipper (Feb 8).
Three cruise ships will arrive in Saint Lucia today, February 9, including Explora 2 with 100 passengers; Sea Cloud II carrying 96 travelers; and Le Bellot accommodating 184 visitors. Docking of these vessels at Port Castries also highlights the island’s capacity to handle large numbers of passengers arriving on the island at the same time.
Weekly Cruise Schedule (February 10 - 14, 2026)
February 10 - Valiant Lady (2770 passengers)
February 10 - Silver Shadow (382 passengers)
February 10 - Wind Spirit (148 passengers)
February 10 - Cloud Med 2 (386 passengers)
February 10 - Valiant Lady (2770 passengers)
February 10 - Le Dumont D’urville (184 passengers)
February 11 - ILMA (448 passengers)
February 11 - Marella Explorer (1924 passengers)
February 11 - Arvia (6509 passengers)
February 11 - Viking Sea (930 passengers)
February 11 - Norwegian Sky (2004 passengers)
February 11 - Le Dumont D’urville (184 passengers)
February 12 - Mein Schiff 2 (3132 passengers)
February 12 - Sea Dream II (110 passengers)
February 12 - Norwegian Epic (4228 passengers)
February 13 - Grand Princess (3100 passengers)
February 13 - Seabourn Ovation (604 passengers)
February 14 - Norwegian Epic (4226 passengers)
February 14 - MS Allura (1200 passengers)
