Saint Lucia to receive 26 cruise ships this week

Port Castries has already welcomed five cruise vessels in the past two days, according to the February 7–14 schedule.

Saint Lucia is expecting to receive 26 cruise ships during the second week of February, signaling a significant boost in its tourism sector. Several people will be exploring Saint Lucia’s local culture, traditions, and cuisines for the first time. This also includes a visit to its stunning beaches like Anse Chastanet and Reduit Beach and adventurous activities like hiking to Pitons and zip-line across lush rainforests.

We’re thrilled to welcome a vibrant schedule of cruise arrivals, each bringing new faces eager to experience our island’s beauty, culture, and world-class hospitality,” read a post shared by Saint Lucia Tourism Authority on their official Facebook page.

According to the cruise schedule for February 7 to 14, Port Castries in Saint Lucia has already welcomed 5 vessels in the last two days. These include - AIDAPerla (Feb 7), Marella Discovery 2 (Feb 7), Evirma (Feb 7), Le Dumont D’urville (Feb 7), and Royal Clipper (Feb 8).

Three cruise ships will arrive in Saint Lucia today, February 9, including Explora 2 with 100 passengers; Sea Cloud II carrying 96 travelers; and Le Bellot accommodating 184 visitors. Docking of these vessels at Port Castries also highlights the island’s capacity to handle large numbers of passengers arriving on the island at the same time.



Weekly Cruise Schedule (February 10 - 14, 2026)