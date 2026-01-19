Saint Lucia gears up for busy week with arrival of 23 cruise ships

The island will receive 23 cruise ships from January 18–25, bringing thousands of visitors and boosting local businesses across Saint Lucia.

Saint Lucia is heading into a busy cruise week starting Sunday, January 18, with the arrival of Emerald Sakara. The island will be welcoming a total of 23 cruise ships bringing more than 47,587 cruise passengers over the course of the week.

The tourism authorities are looking forward to a productive week with 23 cruise arrivals. With nearly 50,000 passengers expected, local small and medium-sized businesses will have the opportunity to showcase crafts, products and support community growth.

Saint Lucia will welcome MSC Virtuosa to their shores on Monday. The cruise ship is expected to be carrying over 6,300 passengers on board. Tuesday will see multiple cruise ships arrive to the island.

The cruise ships, Wind Surf, Odyssey of the Seas and Explora 2 will be bringing more than 5,300 passengers to the island.

On Wednesday, the island will be welcoming five cruise ships including, The MS Iona, Enchanted Princess, Norwegian Sky, Costa Fascinosa and Wind Surf. These cruises will bring along around 17,000 passengers to the island.

On Thursday, the island will welcome just over 5,100 passengers onboard Viking Sea and Norwegian Epic. The rest of the week will also continue to bring a large influx of passengers to the island with 3 or more ships gracing the shores of Saint Lucia daily.

The island will welcome four ships each on Friday and Saturday carrying 4,693 and 7,264 passengers to the island. On January 25, Sunday, the island will close the week out with three ships arriving on shore carrying just over 1,930 passengers to the island.

The increased number of arrivals this week is not new to the island as the nation is already experiencing a highly successful cruise tourism season in the country. The tourism stakeholders have shared that the nation’s cruise partnerships have been bearing fruit for the tourism sector of Saint Lucia as the nation is quickly becoming a favored destination for tourists to experience island life.