Dominica welcomes 14 cruise ships and over 20,000 passengers in busy start to 2026 

This week, the island will host 14 vessels, bringing around 20,310 passengers, marking a significant boost for tourism and the economy.

Dominica is preparing for a vibrant start to 2026 as cruise tourism activity increases significantly during the first full week of January. From January 5th to January 11th, the island will welcome a steady flow of cruise vessels bringing thousands of visitors to Roseau Woodbridge Bay and Cabrits.

The schedule reflects Dominica’s growing appeal as a premier Caribbean destination known for nature culture and adventure. With both large mainstream cruise ships and luxury boutique vessels arriving throughout the week local businesses tour operators and transportation providers are expected to benefit from increased visitor traffic.

On Monday, one cruise ship arrived MV Resilient Lady, bringing 2,770 passengers to Roseau. Today, the island will welcome MV Wind Spirit with 156 passengers followed by two cruise ships arriving tomorrow MV Jewel of the Seas and MV Amadea bringing a combined total of 3,460 passengers to Roseau and Woodbridge Bay.

Five cruise vessels arrive on Thursday MV Marella Discovery, MV Seabourn Ovation, SY Sea Cloud, SY Sea Cloud Spirit and MV Le Ponant with a combined total of 2977 passengers calling at Roseau Woodbridge Bay and Cabrits which will make it the busiest day of the week by vessel count.

The cruise schedule will continue with ships arriving over the weekend as well.

Complete Cruise Schedule January 5th to 11th 2026

MV Resilient Lady

January 5 2026

Passengers 2770

Berth Roseau Cruise Ship Berth RCB

ETA 8 AM

ETD 5 PM

MV Wind Spirit

January 6 2026

Passengers 156

Berth Roseau Cruise Ship Berth RCB

ETA 8 AM

ETD 6 PM

MV Jewel of the Seas

January 7 2026

Passengers 2496

Berth Roseau Cruise Ship Berth RCB

ETA 8 AM

ETD 6 PM

MV Amadea

January 7 2026

Passengers 964

Berth Woodbridge Bay Port WBB

ETA 8 AM

ETD 6 PM

MV Marella Discovery

January 8 2026

Passengers 2124

Berth Roseau Cruise Ship Berth RCB

ETA 8 AM

ETD 6 PM

MV Seabourn Ovation

January 8 2026

Passengers 600

Berth Woodbridge Bay Port WBB

ETA 8 AM

ETD 6 PM

SY Sea Cloud

January 8 2026

Passengers 94

Berth Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth CAB

ETA 8 AM

ETD 1 30 PM

SY Sea Cloud Spirit

January 8 2026

Passengers 94

Berth Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth CAB and Anchorage

ETA 8 AM

ETD 1 30 PM

MV Le Ponant

January 8 2026

Passengers 65

Berth Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth CAB and Anchorage

ETA 12 PM

ETD 10 PM

MV Koningsdam

January 9 2026

Passengers 2650

Berth Woodbridge Bay Port WBB

ETA 8 AM

ETD 5 PM

MV Silver Spirit

January 9 2026

Passengers 400

Berth Roseau Cruise Ship Berth RCB

ETA 8 AM

ETD 6 PM

MS Vista

January 10 2026

Passengers 2388

Berth Woodbridge Bay Port WBB

ETA 7 AM

ETD 5 PM

MV Marella Explorer

January 10 2026

Passengers 2253

Berth Roseau Cruise Ship Berth RCB

ETA 8 AM

ETD 5 PM

MV Aidaperla

January 11 2026

Passengers 3256

Berth Roseau Cruise Ship Berth RCB

ETA 8 AM

ETD 10 PM