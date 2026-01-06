2026-01-06 07:06:21
Dominica welcomes 14 cruise ships and over 20,000 passengers in busy start to 2026 

This week, the island will host 14 vessels, bringing around 20,310 passengers, marking a significant boost for tourism and the economy.

Written by Kofi Nelson

Published

Updated

Dominica is preparing for a vibrant start to 2026 as cruise tourism activity increases significantly during the first full week of January. From January 5th to January 11th, the island will welcome a steady flow of cruise vessels bringing thousands of visitors to Roseau Woodbridge Bay and Cabrits.

The island will welcome a total of 14 vessels this week and collectively these ships are expected to bring around 20,310 passengers highlighting a major boost for the tourism sector and the wider economy.

The schedule reflects Dominica’s growing appeal as a premier Caribbean destination known for nature culture and adventure. With both large mainstream cruise ships and luxury boutique vessels arriving throughout the week local businesses tour operators and transportation providers are expected to benefit from increased visitor traffic.

On Monday, one cruise ship arrived MV Resilient Lady, bringing 2,770 passengers to Roseau. Today, the island will welcome MV Wind Spirit with 156 passengers followed by two cruise ships arriving tomorrow MV Jewel of the Seas and MV Amadea bringing a combined total of 3,460 passengers to Roseau and Woodbridge Bay.

Five cruise vessels arrive on Thursday MV Marella Discovery, MV Seabourn Ovation, SY Sea Cloud, SY Sea Cloud Spirit and MV Le Ponant with a combined total of 2977 passengers calling at Roseau Woodbridge Bay and Cabrits which will make it the busiest day of the week by vessel count.

The cruise schedule will continue with ships arriving over the weekend as well.

Complete Cruise Schedule January 5th to 11th 2026

MV Resilient Lady 
January 5 2026 
Passengers 2770 
Berth Roseau Cruise Ship Berth RCB 
ETA 8 AM 
ETD 5 PM

MV Wind Spirit 
January 6 2026 
Passengers 156 
Berth Roseau Cruise Ship Berth RCB 
ETA 8 AM 
ETD 6 PM

MV Jewel of the Seas 
January 7 2026 
Passengers 2496 
Berth Roseau Cruise Ship Berth RCB 
ETA 8 AM 
ETD 6 PM

MV Amadea 
January 7 2026 
Passengers 964 
Berth Woodbridge Bay Port WBB 
ETA 8 AM 
ETD 6 PM

MV Marella Discovery 
January 8 2026 
Passengers 2124 
Berth Roseau Cruise Ship Berth RCB 
ETA 8 AM 
ETD 6 PM

MV Seabourn Ovation 
January 8 2026 
Passengers 600 
Berth Woodbridge Bay Port WBB 
ETA 8 AM 
ETD 6 PM

SY Sea Cloud 
January 8 2026 
Passengers 94 
Berth Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth CAB 
ETA 8 AM 
ETD 1 30 PM

SY Sea Cloud Spirit 
January 8 2026 
Passengers 94 
Berth Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth CAB and Anchorage 
ETA 8 AM 
ETD 1 30 PM

MV Le Ponant 
January 8 2026 
Passengers 65 
Berth Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth CAB and Anchorage 
ETA 12 PM 
ETD 10 PM

MV Koningsdam 
January 9 2026 
Passengers 2650 
Berth Woodbridge Bay Port WBB 
ETA 8 AM 
ETD 5 PM

MV Silver Spirit 
January 9 2026 
Passengers 400 
Berth Roseau Cruise Ship Berth RCB 
ETA 8 AM 
ETD 6 PM

MS Vista 
January 10 2026 
Passengers 2388 
Berth Woodbridge Bay Port WBB 
ETA 7 AM 
ETD 5 PM

MV Marella Explorer 
January 10 2026 
Passengers 2253 
Berth Roseau Cruise Ship Berth RCB 
ETA 8 AM 
ETD 5 PM

MV Aidaperla 
January 11 2026 
Passengers 3256 
Berth Roseau Cruise Ship Berth RCB 
ETA 8 AM 
ETD 10 PM

Author Profile

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Kofi Nelson

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

