Dominica welcomes 14 cruise ships and over 20,000 passengers in busy start to 2026
This week, the island will host 14 vessels, bringing around 20,310 passengers, marking a significant boost for tourism and the economy.
Dominica is preparing for a vibrant start to 2026 as cruise tourism activity increases significantly during the first full week of January. From January 5th to January 11th, the island will welcome a steady flow of cruise vessels bringing thousands of visitors to Roseau Woodbridge Bay and Cabrits.
The island will welcome a total of 14 vessels this week and collectively these ships are expected to bring around 20,310 passengers highlighting a major boost for the tourism sector and the wider economy.
The schedule reflects Dominica’s growing appeal as a premier Caribbean destination known for nature culture and adventure. With both large mainstream cruise ships and luxury boutique vessels arriving throughout the week local businesses tour operators and transportation providers are expected to benefit from increased visitor traffic.
On Monday, one cruise ship arrived MV Resilient Lady, bringing 2,770 passengers to Roseau. Today, the island will welcome MV Wind Spirit with 156 passengers followed by two cruise ships arriving tomorrow MV Jewel of the Seas and MV Amadea bringing a combined total of 3,460 passengers to Roseau and Woodbridge Bay.
Five cruise vessels arrive on Thursday MV Marella Discovery, MV Seabourn Ovation, SY Sea Cloud, SY Sea Cloud Spirit and MV Le Ponant with a combined total of 2977 passengers calling at Roseau Woodbridge Bay and Cabrits which will make it the busiest day of the week by vessel count.
The cruise schedule will continue with ships arriving over the weekend as well.
Complete Cruise Schedule January 5th to 11th 2026
MV Resilient Lady
January 5 2026
Passengers 2770
Berth Roseau Cruise Ship Berth RCB
ETA 8 AM
ETD 5 PM
MV Wind Spirit
January 6 2026
Passengers 156
Berth Roseau Cruise Ship Berth RCB
ETA 8 AM
ETD 6 PM
MV Jewel of the Seas
January 7 2026
Passengers 2496
Berth Roseau Cruise Ship Berth RCB
ETA 8 AM
ETD 6 PM
MV Amadea
January 7 2026
Passengers 964
Berth Woodbridge Bay Port WBB
ETA 8 AM
ETD 6 PM
MV Marella Discovery
January 8 2026
Passengers 2124
Berth Roseau Cruise Ship Berth RCB
ETA 8 AM
ETD 6 PM
MV Seabourn Ovation
January 8 2026
Passengers 600
Berth Woodbridge Bay Port WBB
ETA 8 AM
ETD 6 PM
SY Sea Cloud
January 8 2026
Passengers 94
Berth Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth CAB
ETA 8 AM
ETD 1 30 PM
SY Sea Cloud Spirit
January 8 2026
Passengers 94
Berth Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth CAB and Anchorage
ETA 8 AM
ETD 1 30 PM
MV Le Ponant
January 8 2026
Passengers 65
Berth Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth CAB and Anchorage
ETA 12 PM
ETD 10 PM
MV Koningsdam
January 9 2026
Passengers 2650
Berth Woodbridge Bay Port WBB
ETA 8 AM
ETD 5 PM
MV Silver Spirit
January 9 2026
Passengers 400
Berth Roseau Cruise Ship Berth RCB
ETA 8 AM
ETD 6 PM
MS Vista
January 10 2026
Passengers 2388
Berth Woodbridge Bay Port WBB
ETA 7 AM
ETD 5 PM
MV Marella Explorer
January 10 2026
Passengers 2253
Berth Roseau Cruise Ship Berth RCB
ETA 8 AM
ETD 5 PM
MV Aidaperla
January 11 2026
Passengers 3256
Berth Roseau Cruise Ship Berth RCB
ETA 8 AM
ETD 10 PM
