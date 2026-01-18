Secrets St Lucia Resort & Spa named among USA TODAY’s 10 best all-inclusive Caribbean resorts 

USA TODAY highlighted that every room at Secrets St Lucia Resort & Spa has a terrace with stunning views, plus unlimited drinks at its pools, bars, and restaurants.

Saint Lucia: Secrets St Lucia Resort and Spa has been featured on USA TODAY 10 BEST’s list of Best All-Inclusive Caribbean Resorts. The achievement, according to Tourism Minister, is already turning heads for exceptional service as a Caribbean destination.

Taking to Facebook, Minister Ernest Hilaire said, “Congratulations to Secrets St. Lucia Resort and Spa on your recognition. Already turning heads for exceptional service as a Caribbean Destination.”

The list, which was released on January 7, 2026, features Secret St Lucia Resort & Spa at number five followed by Negril’s Sunset at the Palms, Royalton Antigua, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana and Jamaica’s Hotel Montego Bay at 4th, 3rd, 2nd, and 1st positions respectively. The list was made with the help of a panel of travel experts who chose the islands’ best all-inclusive resorts following which the readers voted for their favourites.

Talking about the resort in Saint Lucia, USA TODAY noted that every room in this adult only Secret St Lucia Resort & Spa features a terrace which gives every single guest fantastic view 24/7. Not only this, but drinks are unlimited and can be ordered at the three pools, six bards, nine restaurants and lounges.

If guests feel hungry in the middle of the night, they can order room and concierge service at any hour of the day. Additionally, the spa is outfitted with a hydrotherapy circuit with a hot tub, sauna as well as a steam room for some pampering time.

Following this achievement, owner of the resort, Alisteer Nelson expressed her delight and said that this honour highlights the team’s commitment to delivering an exceptional guest experience and an Unlimited Luxury experience, all set in one of the Caribbean’s most stunning destinations of Saint Lucia. She further thanked all the guests for their support and for leaving great reviews which helped the resort earn this honour.