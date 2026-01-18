2026-01-18 11:04:59
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Secrets St Lucia Resort & Spa named among USA TODAY’s 10 best all-inclusive Caribbean resorts 

USA TODAY highlighted that every room at Secrets St Lucia Resort & Spa has a terrace with stunning views, plus unlimited drinks at its pools, bars, and restaurants.

Written by Kofi Nelson

Published

Updated

Saint Lucia: Secrets St Lucia Resort and Spa has been featured on USA TODAY 10 BEST’s list of Best All-Inclusive Caribbean Resorts. The achievement, according to Tourism Minister, is already turning heads for exceptional service as a Caribbean destination.

Taking to Facebook, Minister Ernest Hilaire said, “Congratulations to Secrets St. Lucia Resort and Spa on your recognition. Already turning heads for exceptional service as a Caribbean Destination.” 

The list, which was released on January 7, 2026, features Secret St Lucia Resort & Spa at number five followed by Negril’s Sunset at the Palms, Royalton Antigua, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana and Jamaica’s Hotel Montego Bay at 4th, 3rd, 2nd, and 1st positions respectively. The list was made with the help of a panel of travel experts who chose the islands’ best all-inclusive resorts following which the readers voted for their favourites.

Talking about the resort in Saint Lucia, USA TODAY noted that every room in this adult only Secret St Lucia Resort & Spa features a terrace which gives every single guest fantastic view 24/7. Not only this, but drinks are unlimited and can be ordered at the three pools, six bards, nine restaurants and lounges.

If guests feel hungry in the middle of the night, they can order room and concierge service at any hour of the day. Additionally, the spa is outfitted with a hydrotherapy circuit with a hot tub, sauna as well as a steam room for some pampering time.

Following this achievement, owner of the resort, Alisteer Nelson expressed her delight and said that this honour highlights the team’s commitment to delivering an exceptional guest experience and an Unlimited Luxury experience, all set in one of the Caribbean’s most stunning destinations of Saint Lucia. She further thanked all the guests for their support and for leaving great reviews which helped the resort earn this honour.

Author Profile

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Kofi Nelson

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Ruel Reid
Uncategorised

Jamaica to sign new air-service agreements with four nations

2026-01-18 07:28:00

Hugh Riley.
Uncategorised

CTO declares 2018 ‘year of wellness and rejuvenation’

2026-01-18 07:28:00

Timothy Harris, left, and Les Khan.
Uncategorised

PM Harris, CEO Khan reaffirms strength of St Kitts-Nevis CBI programme

2026-01-18 07:28:00

Mehul Choksi.
Uncategorised

Suing Case: Antigua Gov't vs Mehul Choksi hearing on December 12

2026-01-18 07:28:00

St Kitts and Nevis health Minister of health Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett
Uncategorised

St Kitts and Nevis ICT Minister joins for 2020 Caribbean Economic Forum

2026-01-18 07:28:00

Melissa Skerrit visits a beneficiary of housing revolution
Uncategorised

Melissa Skerrit visits a beneficiary of housing revolution, share empathe...

2026-01-18 07:28:00

Guyana

Blazon Hotels unveils plans for sustainable luxury hotel in Guyana

2026-01-18 07:28:00

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

WATCH: Gonsalves begs for "one more chance" during final address

2026-01-18 07:28:00