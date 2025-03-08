Blazon Hotels unveils plans for sustainable luxury hotel in Guyana

This hotel brand, part of Smart Hospitality Solutions (SHS), is renowned for its innovative approach to luxury hospitality, blending timeless sophistication with cutting-edge sustainability practices.

Guyana: The international hotel company, Blazon Hotels has unveiled its plans to construct a new sustainable luxury hotel in Guyana as part of its global expansion. Reportedly, the hotel will be constructed at Ogle.

Blazon Hotels is a luxury hospitality brand which is managing an exclusive portfolio of hotels across the Middle East, Europe, Africa and India and its upcoming Guyana Project will form part of a collaboration between the hotel and the Canadian construction company Enso Innovations.

Through an official statement, the hotel company stated that the Guyana project will be supported by the Caribbean Marketing Enterprises Inc and it will use Cross-Laminated Timber technology which is a revolutionary construction material sourced from responsibly managed Canadian forests.

Notably, this hotel brand comes under the umbrella of Smart Hospitality Solutions (SHS) and it is renowned for its innovative approach to luxury hospitality, mixing timeless sophistication with cutting-edge sustainability practices.

This project in Guyana promises to set new standards for sustainable luxury in the Caribbean region and the hotel is expected to combine world-class architectural design with a commitment towards environmental stewardship.

The statement further added that the hotel is set to meet the needs of international leaders, business executives and discerning travellers while supporting the island’s growing economy.

Joshua Dias, Founder & CEO of Enso Innovations and Global VP Development for SHS said that this partnership marks a major milestone in the evolution of sustainable luxury hospitality and noted that as Guyana experiences unprecedented economic growth which is driven by its resource rich industries and increasing international prominence, the need for premium accommodations is at an all-time high.

He also noted that this new property will be featuring luxurious guest rooms and suites along with signature dining experiences and state-of-the-art facilities which will cater to a diverse audience that includes business leaders, diplomats and leisure travellers.

The company also said that the move to construct a hotel in Guyana further signals a crucial step in establishing Georgetown as a hub for sustainable and world class hospitality which will also position the city as a preferred destination for international business and leisure.