Vybz Kartel launches rum brand ‘Str8 Vybz’ in Guyana, first batch sells out in two days

Jamaican dancehall icon Vybz Kartel has officially launched his ‘STR8 Vybz’ rum in Guyana on Friday during an official press conference. The launch took place after a full day of activities, including an engagement with President Dr Irfaan Ali and Guyanese artistes.

According to the information, there are four rums under the Str8 Vybz Rum brand including a Ramping Shop, an enhanced rum; Fever, a dark rum; Electric, a white rum and Unstoppable, also a dark rum.

The product will be distributed locally by Brydens Guyana and Chief Executive Officer of BPI Guyana Natasha Das said that the team will work hard to make the rum available all across Guyana. She added that the first container of the rum sold out within two days and a second container will soon be available.

Das further emphasised that her company is committed to making this alcoholic beverage a staple in the rum culture of Guyana. She noted that her company will ensure its availability nationwide from restaurants, bars, supermarkets and local rum shops. The CEO added that she will host high-energy events and tastings and partnerships with local DJS, influencers as well as local Dancehall artistes to keep the spirits of the rum alive.

The rum will be officially produced by Angostura Limited and it has been blended, tested, developed and approved by Vybz Kartel.

Notably, the artist made a surprise arrival in Guyana on Thursday afternoon, sending waves of excitement throughout the streets of the island nation. The Grammy-nominated Dancehall legend touched down for the highly anticipated launch of his Str8 Vybz Rum.

During the event, he also discussed his upcoming involvement in Baderation Mega Concert 2025, the headline event of the HJ Genesis Independence Weekend. The world’s most talked about artiste is set to return this May for Guyana’s most anticipated event lineup, taking over the country from May 21 to 26. Baderation is set for Saturday, May 24 at the Guyana National Stadium.

Vybz Kartel further said that through this project, a number of people have been employed and several individuals can put dinner on their tables because of this significant project.

Initially, the company did a limited-edition run of the products as they produced only 6000 bottles which sold out in just two days. More bottles of the rum will now be produced and supplied across Guyana.