Jamaica Kingsmen beat St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 51 runs in CPL

Keemo Paul starred with bat and ball, scoring 65 before taking three wickets as the Kingsmen posted 181 for six and bowled out the Patriots for 130.

Jamaica: Jamaica Kingsmen have won against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 51 runs in the tenth match of the 2026 Caribbean Premier League (CPL), on August 18, 2026 at the Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica.

Jamaica recorded a score of 181 runs for six wickets in 20 overs, while the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots scored 130 runs all out in 18 overs.

Keemo Paul became the ‘Player of the Match’ by scoring a total of 65 runs in 36 balls and taking three wickets. Paul hit five sixes and five fours during the match.

The partnership between captain Rovman Powell and Keemo Paul significantly lifted Jamaica Kingsmen from the bottom of the points table of the CPL 2026 to the second place with their second win in the series.

Kingsmen have recorded three losses and this win has finally brought them back in the game. On the other hand, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots lost their second game from the total three games they’ve yet played in the series.

Player of the match, Keemo Paul, during a post-match interview noted, “I think lately I've been getting some runs for the team, you know. We were in a bit of a situation, and the coach gave me a role. He backed me.”

He also mentioned that he was happy with his batting today and the coach has backed him always and he told him to go and do it all and Romario also motivated him and told him, "Just bat a few balls away.” he further mentioned that once he got to the 15-run mark, he knew he would go long and was set to play the game.

Jason Holder, the captain of the losing team, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, said the team had overs for some more spinners but he thought with Russell and Romario, the team was probably better off bowling pace.

Rovman Powell also noted that this win means everything for the team as it's been a really rocky start to the CPL 2026. He further gave the credit to the team who stuck through the tough times.

Jamaica Kingsmen will next face St Lucia Kings in the 13th match of the series on August 21, 2026. The next match, Match 11 of CPL 2026 is scheduled for Thursday, August 19, where St Lucia Kings and Guyana Amazon Warriors will face each other at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia.