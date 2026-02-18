Barbados to host CPL 2026 final for the first time in tournament history 

Director of Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc, Graham Clarke, said choosing the venue for the CPL 2026 playoffs shows it is one of the world’s top cricket grounds and perfect for the biggest matches.

Barbados: For the first time in the history of the highly anticipated Caribbean Premier League T20, Barbados will be hosting the final match with the iconic Kensington Oval set to stage the tournament’s knockout rounds. Steeped in cricketing history and prestige, Kensington Oval has previously hosted ICC World Cup finals and countless unforgettable global fixtures.

Talking about the development, Director of Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc Graham Clarke said that the selection of this ground as the venue for the CPL playoffs further reinforces its status as one of the premier cricket grounds in the world and a fitting stage for the biggest matches of the CPL 2026.

He added that CPL is the biggest party in sports and it has a global viewership of over one billion right now adding that, “From the last economic impact assessment, it was said that about 25 to 26 million dollars is being pumped into the economy around these finals. So, if that happens, surely that's going to have a great impact on Barbados and on the livelihoods of many individuals who are plying their trade in.” Clarke emphasised that Barbados is very keen to build out sports as a key component of its economic program.

Describing it as an exciting time, Clarke said CPL Finals twenty twenty-six provides an excellent platform for Barbados to be showcased to the world via its vibrant music, culture, hospitality, and island experiences. “Kensington Oval and the immediate environs will be transformed. There's Pelican just around, um, Kensington Oval, with lots of restaurants, lots of music, lots of activities. The Cricket Legends home is just opposite Kensington Oval. There's Rihanna Drive to the right, our national hero and global icon. And of course, there's the Brandon's Beach right across the street that people can just take a leisurely walk down, have a swim and enjoy themselves. So, there's going to be lots on offer during September for that iconic event and those finals for CPL,” he said.

Before the grand match in September 2026, tourism officials are expected to lay the groundwork to welcome an influx of visitors to the island for a vibrant festival atmosphere which will combine world class cricket with music, culture, hospitality and island experiences.

Notably, the 2026 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is scheduled to run from early August to 20 September 2026, marking the 14th edition of the tournament this year.