Jamaica: 8-year-old girl, her mother and electrician killed in fatal road crash

Jamaica: An eight-year-old girl was among the three individuals who died in a motor vehicle crash which occurred at the intersection of the Salt River and Mitchell Town main roads in Clarendon, Jamaica on the morning of Saturday.

The victims of the crash have been identified as eight-year-old Samoya Miranda who was a grade three student of Marlie Mount Primary and Infant School, her mother Princess Simmonds and a 46-year-old electrician Fredrick Reid.

According to the reports, the incident took place around 9 15 am and involved a white coloured international motor truck and a green coloured Toyota Corolla motorcar. The incident claimed the life of the two occupants of the car – the mother and the daughter and one occupant of the truck – the electrician.

While the police are still investigating the circumstances which led to this fatal crash, they are urging the motorists to be careful while on road. Police further reported that since the start of the year, 181 individuals have lost their lives in tragic traffic accidents on the nation’s roads as compared to 198 over the same period last year.

While the numbers have declined, but the police expressed that still there is a need to curb the number of crime incidents.

The recent incident has sent shockwaves across the country with several locals taking to Facebook and expressing their condolences to the family members of the deceased.

“Sad indeed. When will the fools sitting behind a steering wheel come to their senses. Stop the madness on the road, Stop the speeding. Now you left a little 8-year-old unalive. Surely the fool behind the steering wheel going to have a Million excuses as to what happened. Stop the speeding. Driving includes Slowing down, includes Stopping and allowing the other person to go. Stop killing off innocent people. Stop the speeding,” wrote a user named Leon Bernard while another user said, “Hearing about it is one thing, but actually seeing it is devasting, sigh, people need to drive more careful on the road.”