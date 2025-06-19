Thursday, 19th June 2025
Barbados: Mother-Daughter duo busted with $750K in cocaine, released on bail

The duo is accused of trafficking 15.35 kilograms of cocaine from a residence in Kingsland Terrace, Christ Church.

Barbados: A 63-year-old woman, Beverly Cassandra Smith, and her 27-year-old daughter, Ruthley Ayodele Williams, have been arrested in connection with illegal cocaine-related offenses worth approximately $750,000. They face charges of possession of cocaine, trafficking cocaine, and intent to supply cocaine, following their arrest on June 12, 2025.

According to the information, the duo had been trafficking cocaine from Lot 474, Number 6 Crystal Crescent, Kingsland Terrace, Christ Church, were accused of being in possession of 15.35 kilograms of cocaine, estimated to have a street value of seven hundred and fifty thousand dollars (BDS $750,000.00). 

Accused denied plea, granted $80,000 bail in cocaine case

The two were scheduled to appear before Magistrate Deidre McKenna at the Oistins Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. However, on the day of the hearing, they were not allowed to enter a plea of guilty or not guilty to the drug offenses related to the 15.35 kilograms of cocaine.

Instead, they were granted bail in the sum of $80,000 and ordered to surrender their travel documents. As part of their bail conditions, they are required to report to the Oistins Police Station every Monday before 12:00 p.m. Police reports said that the court case is scheduled to resume on September 9 where the two will appear to plead their case. 

Following the incident, several citizens of Barbados took to Facebook to express their displease over the fact that the two were granted bail even with the proof of the cocaine being there, with one user writing “I can not believe what I just read now I understand why they are doing the crimes. It looks to me they know somebody in high places that are involved in this drug case in England. No way would they have got bail with that amount involved or the mum scared the judge.”

Monica Walker

