Barbados records 23rd homicide after fatal robbery in Six Roads

Barbados records its 23rd homicide after a man dies in a robbery at a business place in Six Roads, St. Phillip, on Thursday night. According to the investigation of the police who arrived at the scene around 9:07 pm and found two brothers injured with gun shots.

The family was in the middle of securing their jewelry business for the night when they were approached by two gun-armed men who demanded jewelry from one of the family members but during the altercation several shots were fired injuring the two male relatives.

The police at Operations Control Room initially received the incident’s report around 9:07 pm to which they rushed to the scene to find the two brothers bleeding on the ground. One of the victims was then transported to the Queen Elizabeth’s Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle where he received treatment but eventually succumbed to his wounds. The second victim was taken by an ambulance to the hospital where he remains under medical treatment.

The man who succumbed to his wounds and died has been identified as 22-year-old Cameron Elcock of Rendezvous Gardens, Christ Church. The identity of the other male relative remains under wraps as the police are continuing their investigations.

Asking for assistance from anyone who can provide information that can assist to call the District ‘C’ Police Station at 416-8200, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest Police Station. (PR/SAT)

This records Barbados’s 23rd homicide in the year 2025 leaving the citizens wondering what better measures will the authorities implement to reduce the fear among the locals about their safety and security in the situation where something seems to happen almost every week in the country.