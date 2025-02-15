Saturday, 15th February 2025
Barbados: Calypso legend Mighty Gabby faces rape charges, appears in court

The 76-year-old musician, Anthony is accused of raping a woman in 2023 between the period from July 17 to September 8.

Barbados: Cultural Ambassador and Calypso artiste, Anthony “The Mighty Gabby” from Barbados has been charged with rape and appeared in the district “A” Magistrate Court on Friday. 

As per the reports, the 76-year-old musician is accused of raping a woman in 2023 between the period from July 17 to September 8. The investigation had also been launched into the matter in which several evidences have been discovered showcasing the involvement of Calypso Star in abusing 

However, the case has reached to the district court where the evidence and other investigation revelations were presented. The case has been running in the court since 2023, and the Mighty Gabby was also granted bail set at BDS$10,000 which was approximately EC$13,420.  

He was asked by the court to present for the hearing on July 14, 2025, and set free for moving across the country, but restricted to go out of Barbados until the final decision is made on the case. 

One of the most celebrated Calypso artistes, Gabby is known for his music and contribution to the music field. He etched his name as the youngest star in the field of Calypso and also secured victory in the “Barbados Calypso Monarch Pageant.” He won the title at the age of 19 in 1968. 

Over the years, he achieved successes in the field and won the crown six times in his career. With his music and talent, he also managed to win two Road March titles and enhance his reputation on the global stage. 

The veteran performer has secured his place in the Calypso field with his massive hits such as “Jack” and “Dr Cassandra”. He solidified his place and turned out to be a beloved figure in the music industry of the Caribbean region. 

Netizens reacted to the incidents and demanded proper investigation as many of them are criticizing him for being a “pathetic human being”. 

