Barbados: Husband attempts suicide after killing wife amid violent altercation

Barbados: The entire St Philip community in Barbados is left in deep shock after an apparent domestic dispute in Emerald Park West ended with tragedy.



It is reported that 52-year-old prison officer Daphne Thomas was found dead while her husband was in hospital after allegedly ingesting a poisonous substance.



The police officials said that they responded to the couple's home at #347 Emerald Park West around 4:55 am on Friday after getting a report of a violent altercation between a woman and a man.



Upon reaching the location, the officers found Thomas' lifeless body while her husband, who consumed poison after the fatal incident, was rushed to the hospital, where he is now being treated and is assisting police with their investigations.



The suspect is believed to be in his 70s, and he was reportedly found at the scene, following which the officers took him for medical treatment after an apparent suicide attempt.



The Communications and Public Affairs Officer, Inspector Rodney Inniss, confirmed the victim's identity and said that the investigations are ongoing as the police are working to uncover the full details surrounding the incident.



Meanwhile, the residents of Emerald Park West in Barbados expressed their shock over the incident and called the couple 'nice.' They also expressed condolences to the family of Thomas.



A resident noted that she just heard about a man killing his wife and ingesting poison, but it was hard to believe because they seemed like normal people.



The neighbors also described the couple as quiet and polite, saying that they always seemed nice and that everything was normal just the day before the incident.



People are also taking to Facebook to express their condolences and shock at the same time. "These old men need to leave these young women alone, especially if you can't stand at attention; they don't want wanna, they only want your money," wrote a user named Tom Cabrinie, while another user said, "My Condolences to her family and friends may she rest in peace."