Wednesday, 25th September 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Barbados: Husband attempts suicide after killing wife amid violent altercation

It is reported that 52-year-old prison officer Daphne Thomas was found dead while her husband was in hospital after allegedly ingesting a poisonous substance.

Wednesday, 25th September 2024

Barbados: The entire St Philip community in Barbados is left in deep shock after an apparent domestic dispute in Emerald Park West ended with tragedy.

It is reported that 52-year-old prison officer Daphne Thomas was found dead while her husband was in hospital after allegedly ingesting a poisonous substance.

The police officials said that they responded to the couple's home at #347 Emerald Park West around 4:55 am on Friday after getting a report of a violent altercation between a woman and a man.

Upon reaching the location, the officers found Thomas' lifeless body while her husband, who consumed poison after the fatal incident, was rushed to the hospital, where he is now being treated and is assisting police with their investigations. 

The suspect is believed to be in his 70s, and he was reportedly found at the scene, following which the officers took him for medical treatment after an apparent suicide attempt. 

The Communications and Public Affairs Officer, Inspector Rodney Inniss, confirmed the victim's identity and said that the investigations are ongoing as the police are working to uncover the full details surrounding the incident. 

Meanwhile, the residents of Emerald Park West in Barbados expressed their shock over the incident and called the couple 'nice.' They also expressed condolences to the family of Thomas.

A resident noted that she just heard about a man killing his wife and ingesting poison, but it was hard to believe because they seemed like normal people. 

The neighbors also described the couple as quiet and polite, saying that they always seemed nice and that everything was normal just the day before the incident. 

People are also taking to Facebook to express their condolences and shock at the same time. "These old men need to leave these young women alone, especially if you can't stand at attention; they don't want wanna, they only want your money," wrote a user named Tom Cabrinie, while another user said, "My Condolences to her family and friends may she rest in peace."

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

Colombia to help cassava production in Dominica

Wednesday, 25th September 2024

Uncategorised

St Kitts-Nevis health minister confirms monkeys and humans use same MRI m...

Wednesday, 25th September 2024

Uncategorised

Cuba and China to open biotechnological innovative center

Wednesday, 25th September 2024

Uncategorised

Silly Season, Slurs and Suspicion

Wednesday, 25th September 2024

National Address | Dr. the Hon Timothy Harris | Prime Minister of St Kitts &amp; Nevis
Uncategorised

St Kitts and Nevis new COVID-19 guidelines: No mass events or beach fetes...

Wednesday, 25th September 2024

Westjet airlines resumes services to St Lucia after 20 months
Uncategorised

Westjet airlines resumes services to St Lucia after 20 months

Wednesday, 25th September 2024

Kamla-Persad-Bissessar- Leader of opposition Trinidad and Tobago
Uncategorised

Kamla Persad Bissessar letter to PM Modi ignites truffle in Trinidad and...

Wednesday, 25th September 2024

Shark attack in Jamaica: 53-year-old fisherman killed
Uncategorised

Shark attack in Jamaica: 53-year-old fisherman killed

Wednesday, 25th September 2024