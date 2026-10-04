Barbados Open Water Festival set to attract hundreds of swimmers in November

Barbados is preparing to welcome hundreds of swimmers for the 12th annual Open Water Festival, featuring practice swims, competitive races and social activities from November 4 to 8.

Barbados: Barbados has started the preparations for welcoming hundreds of national and international swimmers for the 12th annual Barbados Open Water Festival (BOWF), scheduled to take place between November 4-8, 2026.

Registration window for the participants is currently open for the five-day event, which integrates guided practice swims, competitive races and social activities in the island’s coastal waters and surrounding areas.

The festival has grown considerably since its launch in 2013, when 89 competitors participated in the event. Based on the data reported by event’s organisers, approximately 600 athletes across 25 nations, competed in the 2025 edition of the swimming event.

The festival welcomes the swimmers throughout a wide range of ages and abilities, from recreational and first-time open-water competitors to experienced marathon swimmers, Masters swimmers, Olympians and world champions.

The major centre of attraction is Carlisle Bay, where competitors swim in protected coastal waters. The festival’s official website describes the programme as three days of swimming practice followed by two days of races. The competition consists of 1.5-kilometre, 3.3-kilometre, 5-kilometre and 10-kilometre distances. For those participants seeking non-competitive experience, the festival offers a 1.5K “Just for Fun” swim.

The first three days are planned for swimming practice and community activities, by providing an opportunity to gain knowledge about open water swimming conditions in Barbados. The final two days will comprise of the principal races among participants qualified for age-category awards and completion medals.

Safety preparation consists of lifeguards, healthcare professionals and volunteers operating from stand-up paddleboards and kayaks. The Barbados Police Service and Barbados Coast Guards will also be involved in supervising the events.

The festival is a part of a broader sports-tourism initiative for Barbados. According to Kamal Springer, a Sports Manager for Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., the competitive event is projected to attract a significant proportion of visiting participants, featuring elite swimmers.

The organisers are also integrating the sporting event with after-swim dinners, happy hours and other social activities, establishing an event that extends beyond the races themselves.