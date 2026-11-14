Dominica: PM Roosevelt Skerrit mourns death of mother-in-law Annette Poponne

Annette Poponne died on November 12, months after the passing of her husband, Valentine Poponne.

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit has officially announced the passing of his mother-in-law, Annette Poponne, who died on November 12, 2026.

The announcement was made through a statement posted on the Prime Minister’s official Facebook page.

PM Skerrit said the family is mourning her passing and described her as the beloved mother of his wife, Melissa, and a devoted grandmother to their children.

“Our family is in mourning following the passing of Annette Poponne, Melissa’s beloved mother and a devoted grandmother to our children. Losing her just months after saying goodbye to her husband, Valentine Poponne, makes this grief even deeper,” the statement read.

He further added that she was a loving person who poured endless love and care into her family and said he is grateful for the prayers and support during the difficult time.

“Annette poured endless love and care into her family, and her absence will be felt profoundly. We are deeply grateful for your prayers, kindness and support during this difficult time. May she rest in eternal peace,” Dr. Skerrit wrote.

Hazel Shillingford-Ricketts also paid her tribute to Mrs. Poponne, sharing a photograph of her daughter-in-law, Lyrissa Ricketts, with her mother.

“My daughter-in-law Mrs. Lyrissa Ricketts with her Mom Mrs. Annette Poponne who passed yesterday. We mourn the loss of a great lady,” she wrote.

She described her as a pleasant, energetic and loving woman who will be missed, especially by her granddaughters.

“She was a pleasant, energetic and loving woman. She will be missed especially by our granddaughters.”

She noted that the family holds fond memories of her.

“We have fond memories of her where she will continue to be with us. Rest in eternal peace,” the statement noted.

The people of Dominica have also extended their condolences as a user commented, “My heart truly goes out Melissa and her entire family as they face the unimaginable pain of losing both parents within such a short period. I cannot begin to imagine the emptiness and sorrow they must be feeling. Losing one parent is heartbreaking, but losing both within three months is a burden no one should have to bear so soon. May you all find strength in the beautiful memories you shared, comfort in the love they left behind, and peace in knowing that a part of them will forever live in you. Please know that the family is in my thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time.”

Another user commented, “My condolences to Melissa, Vanessa, Larissa and the entire family. I’m sure this is a huge loss to you all and my heart goes out to the family along with sincere condolences and sadness. May she soar with the angels!”

As per the reports, no details on the cause of death have yet been made public.