2026-11-08 17:22:47
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PM Skerrit launches DLP campaign in Mahaut, endorses Cassani Laville for re-election

The Prime Minister praised Laville’s leadership in the health sector and urged residents to remain engaged as voter registration continues ahead of the next general election.

Written by Monika Walker

Published

Updated

Dominica: The Dominica Labour Party (DLP) officially announced Health Minister Cassani Laville as their candidate for the next general election and kicked off the campaign on Saturday, November 7 in Mahaut.

Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit addressed the block meeting in Mahaut on November 7, 2026, telling the supporters that he came to “kick-start the campaign” and urged residents to hold firm.

“Do not be fooled. Do not be used. And do not fall for the tricks and gimmicks, ladies and gentlemen,” he said.

PM Skerrit noted that some people had a quarrel with him and wanted to use residents to reach him. “They want to use you to get to the Prime Minister.”

None of the speakers named any opposition candidate, however, noted that there would be a time and place to deal with them. PM Skerrit went on to praise Laville as one of the party’s brightest young leaders.

“He is the youngest General Secretary the party has ever had,” Skerrit said.

Skerrit noted that Laville has led the expansion and upgrading of the Dominica China Friendship Hospital and other health institutions. He added that Laville is not a health professional but has brought strong leadership and management to the sector.

“We have introduced technologies and procedures that previously required our citizens’ automatic referral to the United States, Guadeloupe and Martinique,” he announced.

PM Skerrit also thanked Raymond Blackmore, former Mahaut representative, now Minister of National Security, for his years of service.

Turning to the opposition, Skerrit told supporters to ignore “the guy who is now discovering that poor people are people too.”

He closed with a rallying call. “Nobody can stop the Dominica Labour Party,” he said.

Laville told the gathering he was born and raised in Mahaut. “Politics is serious business. This is not a joke,” he said. He credited Blackmore’s 17 years as representative with projects including the indoor sports facility in Massacre, apartments in Jimmit and the largest emergency shelter in the region.

The supporters present were reminded that voting registration is ongoing and to help ensure your eligible neighbours are registered. The campaign will roll through the villages in the constituency in the coming days.

No date has yet been announced for the next general election, which is constitutionally due by December 2027. Skerrit and other speakers at the meeting referred only to elections being called in future, and urged supporters to keep registering voters in the meantime.

Author Profile

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Monika Walker

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

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