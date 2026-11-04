American Airlines to deploy larger aircraft on Dominica route as Govt pursues 'Open Skies Agreement'

The government has set a November 18 deadline for stakeholder consultations on proposed port partnerships, while the international airport is targeted for completion in early 2028.

Dominica: Dominica is exploring private investment in its cruise facilities, cargo ports and ferry terminal as the government tries to reduce the reliance on Citizenship by Investment (CBI) revenue and borrowing.

Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit made the announcement during his National Day address on November 3, 2026, at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium.

He noted that the prospective investors have shown strong interest in developing the facilities. Under the proposed partnerships, while bringing private capital and expertise as the government would contribute land and other assets.

“Prospective investors have shown strong interest in developing our cruise facilities, cargo port and ferry terminal, bringing private capital and expertise with government contributing land and other assets in partnership that could advance major infrastructure while relying less on CBI revenue and borrowing,” PM Skerrit said.

Skerrit said he has directed the responsible ministries to carry out consultations with stakeholders by November 18, 2026. He noted that everyone who has a stake in the ports deserves to understand the proposals and have a say.

“Everyone with a stake in our ports from the cruise ship berth vendor to the stevedores deserves to understand these proposals and have a say,” Skerrit noted.

He further announced that a delegation from the United States International Development Finance Corporation is expected to visit Dominica later this November, following recent discussions in Washington, which will explore potential investment opportunities.

“After our recent talks in Washington, a delegation from the United States International Development Financing Corporation is expected in Dominica later this month to explore investment opportunities including in major infrastructure,” PM Skerrit announced.

Air access

Skerrit noted that the government is also seeking to improve air access to Dominica. American Airlines are looking to bring a bigger plane to the island. The government hopes to finalise an Open Skies Agreement with the United States by the end of 2026.

“We are working to make Dominica easier to reach. American Airlines is preparing to fly a larger aircraft here and we aim to finalize an open skies agreement with the United States of America by year's end.”

He mentioned that over 400 Dominicans are currently working on the development of the international airport at Wesley. This is due to be completed in the first quarter of 2028 and is being built without any loans to pay back in the future.

“More than 400 Dominicans are at work on our international airport, brothers and sisters, which is on schedule for completion in the first quarter of 2028.”

He invited Dominicans who want to provide tourism services or operate a business at the airport to express their interest to the Ministry of Tourism.

“I encourage Dominicans who hope to offer tourism services or run a business at the international airport to start submitting expressions of interest to the Ministry of Tourism,” Skerrit said.

Tourism performance

The PM noted that in 2025 Dominica saw its highest ever number of overnight visitors. The latest cruise season was also the best in 15 years. Behind these figures are Dominicans making a living providing tourism services or running small businesses.

“Last year, we welcomed more stayover visitors than ever before. This past cruise season was our strongest in 15 years.,” he announced.

Housing and infrastructure

Over 3000 hurricane proof houses have been built across the island. Families who used to look to the sky in fear following Hurricane Maria now have roofs that can survive any storm.

“That was the intent behind constructing more than 3,000 resilient homes across our island.”

Skerrit announced that the government will continue to build houses and give the families living in them their titles. Better roads are also needed to allow farmers to get their produce to market and for people to travel safely.

“48 Not Out”

PM Skerrit titled the address “48 Not Out,” using a cricket analogy to call for unity ahead of Dominica’s 50th anniversary of independence in 2028.

“We are two runs short of our national half century,” he said.

The ceremony was held under the theme “Our Journey, Our Legacy, Our Future.” President Sylvanie Burton presented national awards to 17 Dominicans.