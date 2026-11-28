A 23-year-old woman from Berbice gave birth to three healthy girls at Georgetown Public Hospital on November 26 after receiving specialised care for a high-risk pregnancy.

Guyana: A twenty-three-year-old woman from Berbice gave birth to three girls at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on November 26, 2026.

The babies were delivered through a Lower Segment Caesarean Section. It took place between 8:24 a.m. and 9:11 a.m. All three babies were born in good and healthy condition. Their Apgar scores were 9 at one minute and 10 at five minutes.

The mother lost 350 ml of blood, and the surgical closure proceeded with no complications.

Reports say the mother was moved to the GPHC from the New Amsterdam Regional Hospital on November 18, 2026, as she needed specialised tertiary care.

Hospital authorities classified the pregnancy as a high-risk case as the pregnancy had diamniotic triplets, gestational hypertension, selective foetal growth restriction and premature rupture of membranes.

She was admitted for 24-hour observation in the Prenatal Ward under Dr. Rafi Rozan, head of the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department, and Maternal-Foetal Medicine specialist Dr. Ademola Biala.

Her treatment programme included ultrasound scanning and Doppler assessments to assess foetal wellbeing. Antenatal steroids were administered in order to aid foetal pulmonary maturity.

In addition, measures were taken for neuroprotection and to regulate her blood pressure and glucose levels. Specific antibiotics were also prescribed to her following rupture of her membranes.

After her condition was stable, Dr. Rozan and his team proceeded with the timed Caesarean delivery. Dr. Cynthia Singh assisted with the surgery, Anaesthesia was administered by Dr Aliena Eden and scrub support was undertaken by Nurse Keesha Griffith.

Speaking about the delivery, Dr. Rozan gave credit to teamwork across the hospital. He said "every member of our team played a vital role" in the care of the family.

He said the process ran from early referral and intensive prenatal monitoring through to the operating theatre and neonatal nursery.

The GPHC congratulated the parents and family. The hospital also thanked staff across Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Maternal-Foetal Medicine, Anaesthesiology, the Operating Theatre, the Prenatal Ward and the Paediatric and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit teams.