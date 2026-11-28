DLP Mahaut candidate Cassanni Laville announced that contracts have been signed for the first 10 homes under Campbell’s relocation project, aimed at moving families away from landslide risks.

Dominica: The contracts for the first 10 homes to relocate residents of Campbell have been signed. The community has been living with the threats of landslides for years.

Cassanni Laville, Dominica Labour Party (DLP) candidate for the Mahaut constituency, made the announcement during a public meeting in Mahaut on November 27, 2026.

“It was a pleasure just a few days ago to sign the contracts for the first 10 homes of the relocation of your wonderful community,” Laville said.

He described it as a milestone for the community and noted that he remains committed to the relocation project, with the support of the government and the DLP.

“I have committed with the support of this government, with the support of our prime minister and this great party to commit to you to ensure that we relocate Campbell and we have started my friends and God bless you the wonderful people of Campbell,” he noted.

Laville said it is not easy to go to sleep in Campbell when the rain falls, recalling a single mother who panics at the sound of rain on her roof as she cannot be sure when the cliff behind her home might give way.

“It is not easy to go to sleep in Campbell when the rain falls. I think of a single mother with her children and for from the moment that she hears the rain on the roof, she panics because she does not know when that cliff will fall and slide against her home,” he said.

He further noted that the project has the backing of DLP and Skerrit, telling the residents of Campbell that they deserve dignity.

“You deserve it. You deserve this blessing. You deserve this dignity,” he added.

Laville noted that the young people from Campbell will reportedly be allocated plots in Warner within 20 days of the December 16, 2026 election, so that those who can afford to build their homes can start doing so.

“In the first 20 days, we will also do better by ensuring that the young people are allocated properties in Warner as well. So they too, those who are able to afford to construct their homes can be allowed that opportunity to start their lives,” he announced.

Laville further discussed repair works being carried out on the Campbell-Despor road which has suffered damage after Hurricane Erika and Hurricane Maria. He said excavators are already clearing it so the two communities can be reconnected.

“Despor we see you. We have started the work to reconnect the road between Campbell and Despor,” he said.

“There’s no engineering challenge that is too great for this great Labor Party not to touch and not to fix. So, our excavators are up there right now and we fixing it,” Laville added.

Laville stated that 11 families have moved into new homes at Canefield East, and the remaining six homes promised there will be completed in the next 100 days. He also promised a new constituency office in Canefield within 20 days of the election, so residents of the growing community no longer have to travel to Mahaut.

Rayburn Blackmoore, former parliamentary representative, explained that in the past the party had initiated an earlier proposal about purchasing property at Zabiko Heights to relocate the Campbell residents, however, the plan was dropped after the site was found unsuitable for housing.

“I received a letter asking that government should express an interest to buy the land in Zabiko Height to relocate the people of Campbell. When housing went there, it was determined that it was not suitable for housing,” Blackmoore said.

DLP’s political leader Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit announced that the new cargo port at Canefield has been built, noting that the industrial estate next to it will be rebuilt and modernised to create more work for people in the area.

"The intention there is to reconstruct and remodel the industrial estate to create more opportunities for the people of that constituency and Dominica in general," Skerrit said.

Laville said the cargo port should bring lasting benefits to local people, particularly those in the trucking and transport business.

"This must translate into generational wealth for you, the people of this great constituency and community," he said.

Dr. Skerrit announced that the Canefield Airport will be redeveloped once the international airport is completed. He said the site will become a commercial zone, with a shopping mall and a cinema.

“We'll be remodeling the airport once the international airport is completed. We'll be building out the Canefield airport into a commercial zone with cinema and with a mall to ensure we create opportunities and jobs for the people of this constituency and Dominica,” he announced.

The DLP leader stated that the focus is on getting major projects moving so the economy is better positioned.

“We are focusing on the government getting some of the major projects going so that we can place the economy in a better position to create more jobs to bring more revenue to the country to create more opportunities for young people,” Dr. Skerrit said.

He lastly promised saying, “When Labour makes a promise to Dominica, we deliver on this promise.”

Dr. Skerrit said the DLP campaign will move to Portsmouth the following day and Salybia the day after, ahead of the general election scheduled for December 16, 2026.