National Hero Rihanna will join Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley for a public discussion on culture, identity and ambition on November 29, ahead of the country’s 60th Independence anniversary.

Barbados: National Hero Robyn Rihanna Fenty will join Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley for a public conversation on culture, identity and ambition on November 29, 2026, the day before Barbados celebrates 60 years of Independence.

The event is being billed as the finale of the “Made in Barbados” lecture series.

Prime Minister Mottley shared the news in a Facebook post, introducing it with the tagline, “Two remarkable journeys. One place called home.”

She wrote that the discussion would center around the influences in the lives of both women, involving the people and experiences that shaped, challenged them and what it means to grow, break barriers and remain true to one’s roots.

“What shaped them? What challenged them? What does it mean to grow, break barriers and remain true to your roots?”

“Join Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley and National Hero, The Right Excellent Robyn Rihanna Fenty (badgalriri) for Made in Barbados. An open conversation about culture, identity, ambition and the people and experiences that helped shape their lives,” the post added.

The statement further noted that those who are attending should expect personal stories and serious reflections, delivered with warmth and humour. It described the session as an open conversation.

“Expect personal stories, serious reflections and unmistakably Bajan warmth and humour,” the statement read.

The event will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Richard Stoute Amphitheatre in the National Botanical Garden, St Michael.

It is being organised jointly by the Division of Youth Affairs and the Prime Minister’s Office, forming a part of the “60 and 5” celebrations, described as a special moment in the celebrations.

The statement further invited the members of the public to participate and be a part of it.

The "60 and 5" theme marks the 60 years since Independence on November 30, 1966 and five years since Barbados became a republic on November 30, 2021.

There is great significance in the collaboration between Mottley and Rihanna as the Prime Minister recognised her as a National Hero at Bridgetown’s republic ceremony on November 30, 2021. At this event, Barbados replaced Queen Elizabeth II as head of state.

Rihanna was the 11th person to be so honoured and only the second woman. She was awarded the title ‘The Right Excellent’. She was appointed as Barbados’ ambassador in 2018.

Mottley has held the Prime Minister’s title since May 25, 2018, becoming the eighth and the first woman to hold the position.