Trinidad: 39-year-old fatally stabbed in Carapichaima, police launch probe
Passersby who saw the injured man immediately called the police.
Trinidad and Tobago: Keston Gialdo, 39, also known as 'Fox' from Orangefield Road, Carapichaima, was fatally stabbed and murdered following an altercation that occurred on Sunday, September 14th, 2025.
According to the reports by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Department, the attack on the 39-year-old Gialdo occurred around 7:25 a.m. along the Carapichaima Main Road, Freeport, where he was stabbed multiple times and was left to die on the ground. The passersby upon seeing the injured man immediately called the police.
Upon their arrival at the crime scene, they found Gialdo lying motionless on the ground and pronounced him dead on the scene. The police have since launched an investigation into the death of the 39-year-old as information on his death as of now is primitive.
Concerned citizens took to Facebook to express their condolences to the family while some have cited that there has been too much violence in the country with one user writing, “Condolences to the family.” While another wrote, “Look nah Is Every day Is some kind ah Disaster ah mean Every single day is Something Boiiii.”
This is a developing story. Stay tuned with WIC News for more information as it becomes available.
