2025-12-06 07:15:37
Logos Hope, world’s largest floating book fair, docks in St Vincent

Logos Hope offers over 5,000 books from around the world, including science, sports, children’s books and more.

Written by Kofi Nelson

St. Vincent and the Grenadines: Logos Hope, also known as world’s largest floating book fair, docked at the Campden Park Container Port in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on December 4.

In the coming week Vincentian are expected to be immersed in a world of literary experience as the Logos Hope operated by GBA Ships E.V., an international charitable organization based in Germany carries over 5,000 books  from all over the world.

With reading materials ranging from science, sports, cooking, medicine, languages, children’s books, academic texts, dictionaries, and religious publications.

Logos Hope is expected to stay from December 4 to 14 opening its doors to book lovers and knowledge seekers to explore the floating library with an entry fee of XCD $3.

The ship is expected to be open to citizens from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. for those wishing to browse or purchase books aboard the vessel.

The Logos Hope's schedule for late 2025 includes visits to St. George's, Grenada from November 24 to December 2, Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines from December 4 to 16.

Following its departure from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Logos Hope is expected to head to Scarborough, Tobago from December 18, 2025 and depart on January 2, 2026. The ship visited various Caribbean ports earlier in the year, including Kingston and Montego Bay in Jamaica.

The Logos Hope remains in each port for about two weeks and opens the gangways to thousands of visitors each day.

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

