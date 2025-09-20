2025-09-20 10:16:02
Guyana: Parika Back Primary student dies in crash; Father critically injured

A tragic accident occurred around 3:00 p.m. Friday when a father transporting his daughter home from school on an electric bicycle was involved in a crash.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Guyana: Tragic traffic accident claims the life of Supriya, a student of Parika Back Primary School student while her father was left in critical condition.

According to reports, the tragic road accident happened on Friday afternoon, around 3:00 p.m. as the father of Supriya, who recently celebrated her birthday was transporting her from school on his electric bicycle when the accident occurred.

Tragically Supriya succumbed to her injuries and died while the father suffered several injuries of different severity, with his current state still unknown.

The circumstances surrounding the accident that killed Supriya are yet to be identified. Meanwhile countless Guyana citizens including Supriya’s school have taken to Facebook to offer their condolences.

With Parika Back Primary School writing on its official Facebook page, “It is with heavy hearts, we announce the death of our hardworking, brilliant and  beautiful pupil Ms. Supriya Khan.

We extend heartfelt and sincere condolences to her family members. Also, wishing her dad speedy recovery after sustaining injuries in the accident.  We deeply regret this loss. FLY WITH THE ANGELS BABY GIRL. WE'LL MISS YOU DEARLY SUPRIYA

While other Facebook users wrote offering their condolences to the family, “So sad may her parents have strength to face the loses of the little princess rip baby girl.

While another wrote, “This is so sad. School just reopened and she celebrated her birthday. RIP little one.”

This is a developing story, stay tuned with WIC News as we continue to uncover the cause of the tragic accident and the state of Supriya’s father.

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

