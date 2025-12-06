Guyana welcomes first Double-Ended Ferry, MV ARIS IV

Noting the new addition to the Transport and Harbours fleet as timely and in keeping with the government's efforts to modernize the current Parika Stelling into a Modern Port facility.

Guyana: Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill has welcomed Guyana’s first double ended ferry, the new MV ARIS IV ship that sailed from Piraeus, Greece, to the Demerara Sugar Terminal on Thursday.

In a social media post, Minister Juan Edghill announced the big news of the ‘high demand service arrival in Guyana that will be transporting citizens through the Parika-Supenaam route.

“Their woes of waiting for the next ferry because of inadequate amount of space for passengers and capacity is being resolved and that is what we do as a government. We try to ensure we meet the needs of the people and to ensure their interest is served.”

He stated in his post that the MV ARIS IV is not only a big ship but a game changer for Guyana’s tourism and will benefit Guyana's tourism sector and its citizens throughout the Christmas Season which is the busiest season in terms of travel on the waterways, air and on land.

The MV ARIS IV, with its large passenger and vehicle capacity, and modern design is set to transform the transportation sector of Guyana. As it can accommodate 81 cars or 19 European type trucks (large trucks) and over 300 passengers with a traveling speed of 10 knots.

In its interior, the new modern ship is outfitted with cozy seats, a bar, restrooms and a fully air conditioned crew cabin among other amenities.

Making the MV ARIS IV vessel a more reliable and comfortable travel experience, potentially reducing delays, improving public transport infrastructure and access to essential services and markets for the ordinary Guyana citizens.

The new ferry service is set to enhance connectivity and transportation efficiency between the East Bank Essequibo and the Essequibo Coast. An upgrade that will facilitate smoother travel for commuters and the movement of goods.

The Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill along with the staff from the Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD) and The Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) were all present to meet the MV ARIS IV ship.