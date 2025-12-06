2025-12-06 07:15:31
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Guyana welcomes first Double-Ended Ferry, MV ARIS IV

Noting the new addition to the Transport and Harbours fleet  as timely and in keeping with the government's efforts to modernize the current Parika Stelling into a Modern Port facility. 

Written by Monika Walker

Published

Updated

Guyana: Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill has welcomed Guyana’s first double ended ferry, the new MV ARIS IV ship that sailed from Piraeus, Greece, to the Demerara Sugar Terminal on Thursday.

In a social media post, Minister Juan Edghill announced the big news of the ‘high demand service arrival in Guyana that will be transporting citizens through the Parika-Supenaam route.

Noting the new addition to the Transport and Harbours fleet  as timely and in keeping with the government's efforts to modernize the current Parika Stelling into a Modern Port facility.

Their woes of waiting for the next ferry because of inadequate amount of space for passengers and capacity is being resolved and that is what we do as a government. We try to ensure we meet the needs of the people and to ensure their interest is served.”

He stated in his post that the MV ARIS IV is not only a big ship but a game changer for Guyana’s tourism  and will benefit Guyana's tourism sector and its citizens throughout  the Christmas Season which is the busiest season in terms of travel on the waterways, air and on land.

The MV ARIS IV, with its large passenger and vehicle capacity, and modern design is set to transform the transportation sector of Guyana. As it can accommodate 81 cars or 19 European type trucks (large trucks) and over 300 passengers with a traveling speed of 10 knots.

In its interior, the new modern ship is outfitted with cozy seats, a bar, restrooms and a fully air conditioned crew cabin among other amenities.

Making the MV ARIS IV vessel a more reliable and comfortable travel experience, potentially reducing delays, improving public transport infrastructure and access to essential services and markets for the ordinary Guyana citizens.

The new ferry service is set to enhance connectivity and transportation efficiency between the East Bank Essequibo and the Essequibo Coast. An upgrade that will facilitate smoother travel for commuters and the movement of goods.

The Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill along with the staff from the Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD) and The Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) were all present to meet the MV ARIS IV ship.

Author Profile

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Monika Walker

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

St Kitts: Brandy remains Acting Police Commissioner

2025-12-06 06:03:56

Uncategorised

Cuba: more than 620,000 visits by Cubans living abroad in 2019

2025-12-06 06:03:56

Prime Minister of Dominica Roosevelt Skerrit
Uncategorised

IMF predicts 5% yearly growth for Dominica in 2022-2026

2025-12-06 06:03:56

Interim Prime Minister of Haiti Ariel Henry
Uncategorised

Haiti: PM Ariel Henry fears assassination by President Moise's killers

2025-12-06 06:03:56

PM Drew meets Celina Niehoff, discusses collaboration with Germany (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

PM Drew meets Celina Niehoff, discusses collaboration with Germany

2025-12-06 06:03:56

Jamaica: Masked gunman fatally attacks female security guard in home invasion (Representative Image)
Uncategorised

Jamaica: Masked gunman fatally attacks female security guard in home inva...

2025-12-06 06:03:56

Get your tickets booked for prestigious Miss Dominica 2024 PC: Facebook
Uncategorised

Last chance to grab tickets for Miss Dominica 2024

2025-12-06 06:03:56

Jamaica

Jamaica: Father of 13-year-old captured after daughter’s decomposed body...

2025-12-06 06:03:56