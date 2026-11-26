St. Kitts and Nevis will continue accepting Citizenship by Investment applications until January 2029, with all applications to be processed by December 31 of that year.

After extensive negotiations with the European Union (EU), St. Kitts and Nevis has secured an extended timeline for winding down its Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme, with operations set to conclude by January 1, 2030.

Under the agreed timeline, the Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) will continue accepting new applications until January 31, 2029. Applications submitted before February 1, 2029 will continue to be processed until December 31, 2029, by which date all processing will be concluded.

While the European Union had sought the closure of Caribbean citizenship by investment programmes by 2028, St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew said that they have successfully negotiated an extended timeline. He said this was due to the Federation's longstanding partnership with the EU and the significant reforms undertaken since 2022.

The agreement provides St. Kitts and Nevis with more than three years to manage the transition in an orderly and responsible manner, while maintaining the highest standards of due diligence, security and regulatory compliance.

The extended timeline will also give St. Kitts and Nevis more time to move forward with its Sustainable Island State Agenda while managing the transition.

During the transition period, there will be no reduction in pricing, investment thresholds or due diligence requirements. In a statement, the citizenship by investment unit said that safeguards agreed with the European Union will remain in place, with the Eastern Caribbean Citizenship by Investment Regulatory Authority (ECCIRA) monitoring compliance.

The extended timeline comes after several years of extensive reforms undertaken by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis to strengthen the integrity and international standing of its Citizenship by Investment Programme.

Since December 2022, the Federation has introduced a series of legislative, regulatory and operational changes, including enhanced due diligence procedures, mandatory applicant interviews, stricter investment requirements and measures to address underselling.

In October 2024, the Citizenship by Investment Unit commenced operations as a statutory body, strengthening its institutional independence, governance and accountability.

The Federation subsequently introduced advanced digital application processing systems, post-citizenship monitoring mechanisms and a comprehensive National Biometric Enrolment and Passport Modernisation initiative.

St. Kitts and Nevis has also played an instrumental role in advancing regional cooperation among the five Eastern Caribbean nations operating citizenship by investment programmes, particularly in establishing common regulatory standards and strengthening oversight across the industry.

The Government has expressed its appreciation to the European Commission for its constructive engagement throughout the negotiations, highlighting that the agreed timeline reflects the trust earned through the Federation's extensive reform efforts at both national and regional levels.

Meanwhile, the European Commission has confirmed its readiness to continue working closely with St. Kitts and Nevis throughout the transition period, including supporting the country's economic diversification efforts.

The negotiated agreement allows St. Kitts and Nevis to continue operating its Citizenship by Investment Programme under its existing stringent regulatory framework while preparing for an orderly transition over the next three years.