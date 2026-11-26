CIMH has warned that Antigua could face a drought alert by the end of January as El Niño increases concerns over below-normal rainfall, high temperatures, water shortages and bushfires across the Caribbean.

Antigua and Barbuda: The Caribbean Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (CIMH) has warned that a drought alert could be issued for Antigua by the end of January as El Niño emerges, increasing the risk of dry weather, high temperatures, and bushfires across the Caribbean.

CIMH's Chief of Applied Meteorology and Climatology, Adrian Trotman, asked the regional governments to prepare for the possible effects of El Niño during the 2026-2027 dry season.

During a media briefing on Tuesday, Trotman said that drought, heat, and bushfires are major concerns for Caribbean countries. He warned that these conditions can be severe during an El Niño event due to lack of rainfall for a long time combined with rising temperatures.

“These three things in the dry season, especially when there’s an El Niño, could be very intense,” Trotman said.

According to the Caribbean Drought Bulletin released in November, long-term drought was developing in Antigua near the end of the month. Extended periods without rainfall could affect the island’s water resources, reducing levels in major reservoirs, and limiting groundwater supplies.

Another possible impact of short-term drought conditions could be felt in agricultural activities. It could lead to drying out of soil and reduced water levels in the streams and ponds. This will create challenges for people that depend on agriculture for living.

El Niño is a climate phenomenon marked by unusually warm ocean surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific. This weather system may affect global climate patterns such as temperature and rainfall across the Caribbean.

According to reports from the United States Climate Prediction Center on November 12, the probability of the presence of the El Niño being strong or very strong in January-March 2027 exceeds 79 per cent.

Below-normal rainfall is expected in several areas of the Caribbean between November and January, raising concerns about water availability and agriculture.

The Caribbean Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (CIMH) is urging early preparation for Caribbean nations, as the region enters the dry season.