Jamaican dancehall artist Popcaan has added a second Barclays Center concert for December 28 after tickets for his debut US arena show sold out in under an hour.

Jamaica: Jamaican dancehall artist Popcaan has officially announced a second night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, after the tickets for his debut U.S. arena concert sold out in under an hour.

The new show is now scheduled for Monday, December 28, 2026, at 8 p.m. The tickets went on sale on November 25, 2026, at 10 a.m., Eastern time through Ticketmaster.

The original concert, which is billed as Reggae Fest Presents Popcaan No Borders, is scheduled for Sunday, December 27, 2026. The tickets for that day went on sale on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

Due to overwhelming demand, more than 100,000 fans were reportedly waiting in the Ticketmaster's virtual queue. Online images indicate that demand rose rapidly from around 10,000.

Popcaan shared a screenshot of a Google search which credited him as the fastest dancehall sell-out at the venue, captioning the post, “2nd show Dec 28th tickets on sale tomorrow 10am!”

The news was exceptionally loved and celebrated by the fans as a user commented, “Big up Popcaan! Sold out Barclays in an hour for his first US arena show, that's crazy. Fans really showed up and showed out. He's been putting in work for years all over the Caribbean, the UK and Africa, so this one is long overdue. And now a second night on December 28, so nobody has to miss it. Brooklyn better be ready cause the Unruly Boss is coming. Congrats Popskull, you deserve every bit of this 🙌🏽🔥”

Another user commented, “Popcaan really did that! One hour and the whole Barclays gone, then a second night on top. Brooklyn fans are not ready for December. Proud of you Unruly Boss.”

This concert marks Popcaan’s first headline arena show in the United States, promoted by CJ Milan's Reggae Fest in partnership with Popcaan's Unruly Entertainment. This comes after he received his US visa in October 2026.