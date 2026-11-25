Roosevelt Skerrit criticised opposition leader Thomson Fontaine’s economic record and questioned his ability to deliver development, citing his work in South Sudan during a DLP campaign meeting.

Dominica: The economic record of the opposition leader, Thomson Fontaine, came under attack as DLP leader, Dr Skerrit, crititcised his mindset, noting that he lacks ambition and has nothing to offer Dominicans.

While campaigning for Cassandra Williams of La Plaine, Skerrit spoke about Fontaine's experience in South Sudan while he worked as a policy advisor over there and stated that the poverty levels there have increased since he left. He noted that the poverty rose to whopping 92 percent there because of his work.

"When Thomson Fontaine left South Sudan, the poverty went up to 92%, ladies and gentlemen. 92%," he said.

The DLP leader noted that South Sudan has access to gold, diamonds and oil, questioning why an policy advisor could not use those valuable resources for the betterment and create wealth for its people.

"Now South Sudan has gold, they have diamonds, they have oil," Skerrit said. "And you say that you are this big economist and you could not use all of the oil money, the gold money, the diamond money, and to make wealth for the people of South Sudan?"

Dr Skerrit answered his question saying, "Nothing at all."

He further emphasised that the opposition leader has no ambition, raising the doubt that he can deliver at home.

"This guy has no ambition whatsoever," he said. "And how is he going to make life better for us in Dominica when he himself has no ambition?"

Dr Skerrit also accused the opposition of being pessimistic and against the government programmes and projects. He listed the National Employment Programme (NEP), housing assistance, scholarships, free books and free uniforms.

"You're against NEP, you're against housing assistance, you're against scholarship, you're against free books and free uniform, you're against housing, you're against this, you're against that, everything you're against," he said.

Skerrit stated that the opposition had also opposed the international airport, the marina and the cable car. He stated that all of these projects are gonna bring jobs for the people of Dominica.

"You're against the airport, you're against the marina, you're against the cable car, all of these things that are gonna bring jobs for the people of Dominica," he said.

The DLP leader questioned the opposition to say what it would offer instead. "So what are you offering? Nothing," he said.