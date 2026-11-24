Antigua and Barbuda has turned down Royal Caribbean’s EC$100 million proposal for Fort James, with Prime Minister Gaston Browne saying the government will not agree to exclusive beach access.

Antigua and Barbuda: The Government of Antigua and Barbuda has rejected a Royal Caribbean EC$100 million development proposal for Fort James as the cruise company wanted exclusive access to the site.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne made the announcement on Saturday on his show, ‘The Browne and Browne Show’.

"They want exclusivity. And we said no, because our people must have access to the beach," he said.

Browne gave no details of what restrictions had been sought or how much of the Fort James area Royal Caribbean wanted. Nor did he state if the government would examine an amended proposal which would still allow public beach access. No development timetable was shared for the government’s plans.

He discussed Fort James as part of a broader plan to create public parks at several beaches. He named Fort James, Little Ffryes and Ffryes as the locations, and said concept drawings have already been prepared for Fort James.

Furthermore, a committee has been established by the government to assess current beach access points and to enter into discussions with private sector landowners to establish further beach access.

Background

Royal Caribbean and the government signed a memorandum of understanding in 2019 for a Royal Beach Club along about half a mile of beachfront near Fort James.

It was first announced for a 2021 opening and was to include private cabanas, a pool with a swim-up bar and a family splash pad. The company also partnered with Global Ports Holding on Antigua's cruise port facilities.

The project stalled after the COVID-19 pandemic. In September 2023, the Minister of Tourism stated that the development would cost in excess of US$100 million and that public beach access would continue. Cabinet then suggested in February 2025 that a section of the area could host a yacht marina.

In June 2026, as per reports, the Cabinet approved a government-led redevelopment of the Fort James Beach area, which concluded an extended period of negotiations between the government and Royal Caribbean.