PM Browne urges stronger South-South Climate Cooperation, reaffirms ties with China at COP31

The Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister highlighted China-backed projects, including 150 climate-resilient homes, while calling for more accessible climate financing for vulnerable states.

Antigua and Barbuda: Prime Minister Gaston Browne has called for increased climate action through greater cooperation between developing nations, while reaffirming his government ties with China.

Browne spoke at the High-Level Forum on South-South Cooperation on Climate Change themed, “Taking Action Together: Building a Low-Carbon and Climate-Resilient Global South,” on the sideline of COP31, the 31st UN Climate Change Conference in Antalya.

The Prime Minister also met with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng during which they reaffirmed longstanding relations between the two nations that have existed for over four decades.

The Office of the Prime Minister Antigua and Barbuda shared the update over social media noting, “Prime Minister Browne reaffirms strong ties with China, calls for greater South-South cooperation on Climate Action at COP31.”

Browne said China’s support has covered infrastructure, renewable energy, education, healthcare, housing, agriculture, technology and capacity-building.

He cited energy-efficient street lighting, solar photovoltaic backup systems, climate-resilient agriculture and food security programmes.

Browne further pointed to the recently opened Pelican Court Housing Development located in Booby Alley, which has 150 climate resilient homes created with assistance from China.

“Pelican Court demonstrates adaptation in action, showing how South-South cooperation translates national priorities into practical investments that protect lives and strengthen communities,” he said.

The Prime Minister noted that the growing frequency and intensity of climate-related disasters are posing a real threat to Small Island Developing States (SIDS), and that affordable climate financing is more urgent than ever.

However, he warned that South-South cooperation should not be seen as a substitute to developed nations providing climate finance under the Paris Agreement.

Antigua and Barbuda, like many other nations, make a very small contribution to global emissions, he said, but face a disproportionate amount of impacts such as coastal erosion, extreme weather events, infrastructure damage and food and water insecurity.

He called for a fairer climate financing framework that prioritises accessibility, affordability and timely delivery of funds to vulnerable states.

“The success of international cooperation must ultimately be measured by the improvements we deliver in the lives of our people,” he said.

Browne noted that, moving forward, his Government will continue to strengthen the bilateral relationship and seek new areas of cooperation to create a sustainable future, protect the environment and increase climate resilience.