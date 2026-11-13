2026-11-13 14:53:30
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National Bank of Dominica wins two ECCU Bank of the Year Awards

NBD received awards for customer service and support to micro, small and medium enterprises, while also earning a nomination for the ECCU Distinguished Bank of the Year award.

Written by Kofi Nelson

Published

Updated

Dominica: The National bank of Dominica Ltd (NBD) has won two awards at the ECCU Bank of the Years Awards 2026 for customer service and for support to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The bank has announced the wins through a social media post.

“The National Bank of Dominica Ltd. is proud to announce that we have captured TWO prestigious awards at the ECCU Bank of the Year Awards 2026! Customer Service, Support to Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs),” the post read.

The bank also noted that it was also nominated for the ECCU Distinguished Bank of the Year award and added that it places NBD among the leading financial institutions in the region.

“We were also proudly nominated for the prestigious ECCU Distinguished Bank of the Year award, placing NBD among the region's leading financial institutions,” the statement added.

NBD said the awards reflect its focus on putting customers first, delivering quality service and supporting the growth of businesses across Dominica.

“These achievements reflect our unwavering commitment to putting our customers first, delivering exceptional service, and supporting the growth and development of businesses across Dominica.”

The bank further stated that its approach is built on relationship, opportunity and support for entrepreneurs and the communities it serves.

“We believe that great banking goes beyond transactions. It is about building relationships, creating opportunities, empowering entrepreneurs, and making a meaningful difference in the communities we serve.”

NBD thanked its staff, customers and the businesses that continue to bank with it. The bank’s post drew congratulatory comments from followers.

“A heartfelt thank you to our dedicated Team NBD, our valued customers, and the many businesses that continue to place their trust in us.”

A user commented, “My votes were counted!!! Congratulations ” “Congratulations, Team NBD! These wins belong to all of us!"

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Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Kofi Nelson

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

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