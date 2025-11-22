National Bank of Dominica wins 2025 ECCU Distinguished Bank of the Year Award

After being nominated and shortlisted, the National Bank of Dominica Ltd. emerged as the top choice, securing the 2025 ECCU Distinguished Bank of the Year Award following public voting alongside 34 other banks.

Dominica: The National Bank of Dominica Limited (Ltd) has been awarded the 2025 Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) Distinguished Bank of the Year award earning top honours at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank’s (ECCU) annual awards ceremony held on Thursday in St. Kitts.

The award was presented to the National Bank of Dominica Ltd for using innovative means to upscale its service. It was awarded for "Technological Innovation" and "Customer Service" by Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) at the ceremony held on November 6 at the St Kitts Marriott Resort, St Kitts and Nevis.

After the bank was nominated and voted for by members of the public, the National Bank of Dominica Ltd. was chosen after being shortlisted and going through an interview stage before being rolled out to the public for voting alongside other 34 banks and Dominica earned the top spot.

Launched in 2024, the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) Distinguished Bank of the Year Award aims to honour banks that demonstrate the ability to turn challenges into opportunities through innovative business practices and strategic initiatives in a dynamic market environment.

The National Bank of Dominica Limited (Ltd) also secured the Customer Service Award and the Technological Innovation Award. Saint Lucia’s Republic Bank (EC) Ltd secured the Corporate Social Responsibility and the Bank of Saint Lucia Ltd awarded the Support to Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Award. While the Bank of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ltd. earned the Financial Education and Empowerment Award.

Timothy N.J. Antoine, Governor of the ECCB present at the award ceremony congratulated all the banks that participated, while acknowledging the work that commercial banks do especially in challenging times such as these.

He lastly encouraged other banks to participate next year and emphasised on the importance of the public feedback as part of the online voting segment of the awards.

Rolf Phillip, president of the ECCU Banker’s Association and Managing Director at Bank of Saint Lucia Limited commended ECCB for not only bringing various institutions together and serving as a regulator but for providing the necessary infrastructure to bring various institutions together.

Further for giving the commercial banks a platform to offer the level of services which they do.