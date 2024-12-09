The Great Escape: New Evidence Shows Choksi’s disappearance is more Twisted

These major revelations in the alleged kidnapping case of Choksi in Antigua and his subsequent arrest in Dominica on May 24, 2021, are set to make a significant impact in the ongoing investigation

New developments took place in the disappearance case of Indian fugitive Mehul Choksi in the past few weeks. A top UK lawyer with his legal team travelled to both Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica to procure six pieces of evidence to clarify if the alleged kidnapping of Choksi took place or it was just another attempt to escape the extradition.

According to reliable sources, these major revelations in the alleged kidnapping case of Choksi in Antigua and his subsequent arrest in Dominica on May 24, 2021, are set to make a significant impact in the ongoing investigation.

The first three pieces of evidence have been recovered from Antigua, where Choksi resides and the place from where he disappeared.

1. The official Antigua Port Authority documents have been recovered by the lawyer which confirmed that the boat “Calliope of Arne” reportedly involved in Choksi’s kidnapping had departed in the morning but Choksi went missing on the same day during the evening of May 23, 2021. Official record reveals that Calliope of Arne departed on May 23, 2021 2. Cpl Williams in his official statement said that Choksi’s car was not present at the alleged kidnapping scene initially on May 23, 2021, but the next morning it was planted there, all to confuse the authorities and portray to the police that Choksi was abducted following alleged honeytrap. Moreover, the Commissioner of Police has supported this claim while stating to the lawyer that there is no evidence which confirms the kidnapping narrative of Mehul Choksi. Notably, 3 years of investigation has found nothing to support the narrative of abduction.

3. Additionally, the UK lawyer and his team have verified all the CCTV footage of the gated community of Jolly Harbour area from the day of the alleged disappearance, but those does not show any suspicious activity going around nor it displays any of the alleged individuals whom Choksi named kidnappers in his interviews to the media.

Reportedly, while these three pieces of evidence were retrieved from Antigua, the other three were procured from Dominica, where Choksi was arrested on May 24, 2021.

1. The Customs and Immigration Authorities in Dominica inspected the boat “Calliope of Arne” which was hired by two Indian descent persons named Gurmit Singh and Gurjit Bhandal. Both have been accused by Mehul Choksi of being involved in the alleged kidnapping. The lawyer has acquired official documents from the authorities which reveals that there were a total of 5 persons onboard, three crew members including boat captain and two passengers Singh and Bhandal. Image captured by Immigration and Customs Authority of Dominica of Calliope of Arne 2. Police records and statements confirmed that Choksi was arrested on a beach and an inspector was also interviewed who corroborated this claim. During this period of time, there was no sign of abduction.

3. The third evidence which was gathered by the lawyer was that after Choksi was arrested by Dominican police on May 25, 2021 and they discovered that Interpol’s red corner notice is out against him, they immediately contacted the Indian officials and sent them a circular mentioning that they have arrested the fugitive, and he was present in Dominica at that time. Indian authorities after getting information from the Dominican Police started movement to attempt if he could be extradited to India directly.

While it has been already revealed by several youtubers and journalists over the time that Choksi planned his own kidnapping, but this is the first time that someone officially and legally travelled to the Caribbean and got hold of all the pieces of evidence which questions and does not corroborate with the claims being made by the Indian fugitive that he was allegedly abducted.

Background of Mehul Choksi Case

Notably, Choksi acquired the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in November 2017 and the following year he unfolded a whopping USD 2 billion scam in India’s Punjab National Bank with the assistance of his nephew Nirav Modi. After carrying out this billion-dollar crime in their home country, both of them escaped to Antigua and Barbuda and London respectively.

The ‘Gone Missing Agenda’ of Choksi began soon after the Indian authorities demanded his extradition from Antigua and Barbuda so that he could be charged for his crimes.

Choksi’s viral video

Just two months ago a video showing his comprehensive plan to escape his extradition to India from Antigua went viral on social media.

While there is no credible source of the video, the video shows that in order to escape his extradition to India, Choksi made this whole plan and also used several individuals as pawn in his plot without actually letting them know.

These individuals included two Jamaican transporters Paul Stephane Emmanuel and Leonard Anthony Cole who were hired by him to transport him to Cuba as that country has no extradition treaty with India and he planned to fake his kidnapping there.

However, the video shows that there were change of plans, leading Choksi to change his travel plans to Dominica.

Not only this, but the video also revealed that the Indian business also lured an innocent tourist in Antigua into his plan and attempted to show her as a suspect while she was actually the victim.

He lied to her and portrayed himself as Raj and also gave her expensive gifts such as diamond necklace to win her trust, eventually asking her to rent a villa with attached jetty, saying that he would take her on his ferry around Jolly Harbour in Antigua.

According to the video, Choksi actually planned that he would use that rented villa to board to boat to travel to Cuba.

His brother, Chetan Chinubhai Choksi also helped him in this masterplan as he tried to manipulate the evidence by bribing the authorities in Antigua and Barbuda.

The brother also bribed several prominent figures in the Caribbean including opposition leader in Dominica Lennox Linton and Antiguan APC Adonis Henry.

Additionally, the video clearly showed that Jolly Harbour is a gated community which is protected by several CCTV cameras, however, no footage shows that Mehul Choksi was forcibly removed.

The video disclosed how the wrongdoer tried to portray himself as innocent and planned all the details of his kidnapping narrative while scamming the Indian and Antiguan authorities.

Nirav Modi - Key Accused in PNB Scam

In 2018, one of the biggest financial scams in India’s history came to light which was the Punjab National Bank fraud. This multi-billion dollar scam was carried out by Mehul Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi.

It is reported that Modi bribed and corrupted high level officers to get the Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) to siphon more than $2 billion from Punjab National Bank without any collateral.

The bank further claimed that Modi and Choksi had used unapproved guarantees, issued by rogue PNB staff in order to borrow from other lenders.

However, the scam was uncovered when a special PMLA court issued non-bailable arrest warrants against both Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi in March 2018.

Soon after the warrant came out, Nirav Modi left the country and flew to London to escape his arrest in India.

Subsequently, in March 2019, he was arrested in central London by the UK police officials who said that the arrest was made on behalf of the Indian authorities as they were demanding his extradition.

While he has denied all the allegations against him, Nirav Modi has been in jail since his arrest in 2019 with his lawyers continuously attempting to get him out on bail but are failing to do so. It is expected that Modi will soon be extradited to India to face the tune of law.