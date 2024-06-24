St Kitts and Nevis: Application procedure commences for School Uniform Assistance Programme

St. Kitts and Nevis Education Media Unit has now released certain of the requirements that one must fulfill to apply for the respective programme.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The announcement for the School Uniform Assistance Programme for the year 2024 was made in the country earlier this month. And, the St. Kitts and Nevis Education Media Unit has now released certain of the requirements that one must fulfill to apply for the respective programme.

The programme significantly aims at providing special facilities to all the children of the nation. Under the specified requirement, it has been extended that ones who wish to apply for the same are ought to have-

Government Issued ID

Birth Certificate

CFBC Acceptance Letter & Registration Fee Receipt

National Household Registry

Payslip/ Job Letter

All Utility Bills

Considerably, the applications for the School Uniform Programme are live from June 24, 2024 to August 30, 2024. However, for the students of CFBC and AVEC, the application dates are from September 2, 2024 till September 27, 2024.

The application procedure for the same is to be followed at several of the community centers as mentioned by the authorities of St. Kitts and Nevis. And, the list to centers is as follow-

Newtown Community Center (667-8533)

McKnight Community Center (760-3585)

Old Road Community Center (667-3209)

St. Pauls Community Center (662-7710)

Tabernacle Community Center (760-3555)

Ottleys -Lodge Community Center (762-3048)

Main Office-Lime Kiln (667-3048)

Ministry’s Office-Victoria Road (467-1275)

Significantly, this programme is marked to provide the support to the ones who are in need. Also, the country has highlighted that only few of the people can apply for the support under this programme.

These include the ones who are unemployed, underemployed/ the part time workers, Minimum wage earners, Single-parents, and Parents with differently abled children. The service programme would provide great to all who need the support.

The benefits extended through this would as well encourage people to enjoy all the benefits that are specifically live for the citizens of the country, St. Kitts and Nevis.