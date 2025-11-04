Dominica’s Flag and National Bank featured in Times Square for 47th Independence 

Dominica: As part of Dominica’s 47th Independence celebrations, the National Bank of Dominica Ltd along with the National Flag of Dominica was featured on a digital billboard in Times Square, New York City.

The appearance came as NASDAQ Governance Solutions extended their heartfelt Independence greetings to the Commonwealth of Dominica and marked the country’s 47th anniversary. The message which was displayed in one of the world’s most recognised and vibrant public spaces showcased the growing visibility of Dominica on the world stage and its steady path towards recognition and progress.

For several Dominicans, both at home and abroad, seeing the national flag and the logo of the National Bank of Dominica illuminated among the bright lights of Times Square evoked a deep sense of national pride. It stood as a reminder of how far the nation has come as it is rooted in resilience, unity and an enduring spirit of determination.

The National Bank of Dominica Ltd, a proud homegrown financial institution, has long played a pivotal role in fostering national development and supporting the economic aspirations of the Dominican people. Its presence in Times Square not only celebrated the milestone of independence but also showcased the strength and ambition of Dominica’s institutions as they continue to expand their reach beyond regional borders

Dominica celebrated its 47th Independence on November 3, 2025, and the special occasion was marked with huge celebrations island wide. Locals took to streets dressed in national colours and joined the national parade and flag raising ceremony.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit along with his family arrived at the Windsor Park Stadium in Roseau to join the 47th Independence Celebration Ceremony last afternoon. The family was seen dressed in national colours, symbolising their love and respect for the Commonwealth of Dominica.

The day ended with fireworks, marking the country’s 47 years of freedom and cultural pride.