2025-11-04 10:00:30
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Dominica’s Flag and National Bank featured in Times Square for 47th Independence 

NASDAQ Governance Solutions extended heartfelt Independence Day greetings to the Commonwealth of Dominica, marking the country’s 47th anniversary.

Written by Kofi Nelson

Published

Updated

Dominica: As part of Dominica’s 47th Independence celebrations, the National Bank of Dominica Ltd along with the National Flag of Dominica was featured on a digital billboard in Times Square, New York City.

The appearance came as NASDAQ Governance Solutions extended their heartfelt Independence greetings to the Commonwealth of Dominica and marked the country’s 47th anniversary. The message which was displayed in one of the world’s most recognised and vibrant public spaces showcased the growing visibility of Dominica on the world stage and its steady path towards recognition and progress.

For several Dominicans, both at home and abroad, seeing the national flag and the logo of the National Bank of Dominica illuminated among the bright lights of Times Square evoked a deep sense of national pride. It stood as a reminder of how far the nation has come as it is rooted in resilience, unity and an enduring spirit of determination.

The National Bank of Dominica Ltd, a proud homegrown financial institution, has long played a pivotal role in fostering national development and supporting the economic aspirations of the Dominican people. Its presence in Times Square not only celebrated the milestone of independence but also showcased the strength and ambition of Dominica’s institutions as they continue to expand their reach beyond regional borders

Dominica celebrated its 47th Independence on November 3, 2025, and the special occasion was marked with huge celebrations island wide. Locals took to streets dressed in national colours and joined the national parade and flag raising ceremony.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit along with his family arrived at the Windsor Park Stadium in Roseau to join the 47th Independence Celebration Ceremony last afternoon. The family was seen dressed in national colours, symbolising their love and respect for the Commonwealth of Dominica.

 

The day ended with fireworks, marking the country’s 47 years of freedom and cultural pride.

Author Profile

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Kofi Nelson

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

West Indies stay at eight on the Test rankings

2025-11-04 09:17:33

Mark Brantley.
Uncategorised

Agricultural modernisation must to increase production: Brantley

2025-11-04 09:17:33

Uncategorised

Christmas gift to DLP, party to win another term as government: Reports

2025-11-04 09:17:33

Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris pictured with Mrs. Judith Blake and Former Chairman of the Republican National Committee (RNC), Mr. Michael Steele (left) at the 2017 Prime Minister's New Year's Gala.
Uncategorised

St Kitts: PM Harris pays glowing tribute to late Judith Blake

2025-11-04 09:17:33

Uncategorised

83 new COVID-19 cases in Jamaica; tighter curfew hours announced

2025-11-04 09:17:33

Uncategorised

St Lucia police arrest six for breaking Covid-19 guidelines

2025-11-04 09:17:33

Minister Ernest Hilaire anticipates largest ever Saint Lucia Carnival this year
Uncategorised

Minister Ernest Hilaire anticipates largest ever Saint Lucia Carnival thi...

2025-11-04 09:17:33

Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua: Mother of Achazia James calls out for justice in wake of brutal...

2025-11-04 09:17:33