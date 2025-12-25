Only 9 of 89 HOPE homes ready for handover, sparking public concern in Barbados

The construction of 89 houses is progressing in stages, with work at different stages from excavation to finishing, enabling simultaneous progress across the site.

Barbados: Eight homes at Concordia Gardens in St Philip are scheduled to be handed over early next year as part of the government’s initiative of a phased rollout of 89 houses. The Senior Technical Engineer Sovel Edwards of HOPE confirmed the development that from March 2026, 89 Bajan families are set to receive brand new developed homes featuring Dura Villa hardwood homes, with a mix of two- and three-bedroom units.

Construction of the 89 houses is reportedly being carried out in stages, with houses currently at various points ranging from excavation to finishing, allowing work to continue simultaneously across the site.

All 89 homes are expected to be completed next year, representing a major step in HOPE’s mission to provide quality housing across the island.

Barbados citizens have taken to Facebook to voice out their concerns and call out the government with concerns over the materials used, and the delays over the building and completion of only the 8 homes by March 2026.

Users took to Facebook to write, “After Melissa ransack Jamaica now this, Hardwood has returned by another name.”

“Since 2001, I tried to get the Government to build these Container Houses in Barbados at a very moderate cost, built with a five-foot foundation for security, providing protection during hurricane seasons. Instead, millions have been wasted over the years, including money spent on repairs and maintenance. Blindness in government is a crime.”

“Still with this HOPE thing? Now 8 out of 89 to be delivered in March? Why is this news now? What happened with the audit of the many millions spent which was promised many many months ago?”

“All 89 should be finished by now, stop playing the Barbadians for fools. 8 isn’t enough. 8 is just bait for the people, then when next year comes around, nothing. The people fed up with the broken promises, you had enough time to finish all.”