Guyana: Taxi driver shot dead in late-night gun attack in Sophia

The police have launched an investigation into the death of the 27-year-old taxi driver and father of two after he was allegedly gunned down around 10:36 p.m. on Sunday near to his home at Mercy Wing, Plum Park, Sophia, Greater Georgetown while in the company of the 19-year-old friend also of Plum Parkfriend.

According to police statements received from the ‘friend,’ who is in critical condition after sustaining gunshot injuries, he and Fraser were reportedly on their way to purchase a firearm when they were ambushed by gunmen right outside Fraser’s home.

He added that at the site Fraser sustained multiple gunshot injuries and was transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was pronounced dead upon arrival by a doctor on duty while the 19-year-old also of Plum Park received medical attention for his gunshot injuries.

The police have launched further investigations into the death of Fraser as the accounts provided by the 19-year-old present at the time of the shooting have been unclear and inconsistent.

While Feraser’s mother, Thelma Butters stated that her son was not into anything illegal and is a hard worker. She stated that she believes that her son was set up by the 19-year-old friend who told her that he was taking him to buy a gun which was so unlike her son’s character.

Butters believes the young man in question is responsible for the setting up of Fraser, her son as the 19-year-old is reportedly also involved in another murder too.

As family members and close friends of the deceased say the narrative being advanced does not align with Fraser’s character or lifestyle, raising serious questions about what truly transpired in the moments leading up to the shooting.

The 19-year-old male remains hospitalized and under police investigations.