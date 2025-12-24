Trinidad and Tobago: Teen student found dead in Gasparillo home

Police have found no signs of foul play and are treating the death as a suicide pending the results of an autopsy.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 16-year-old male student was found dead at his Gasparillo home on Thursday afternoon. He was discovered hanging by a rope tied to his bed frame around 1:00 p.m. The police officers believe the incident to be an act of suicide.

The victim has been identified as a 16-year-old Micaiah Welcome. He is a student of Form Five in San Fernando Central Secondary School.

According to authorities, the grandfather of the deceased student contacted them after he found his grandchild hanging by a rope in his room. On arrival police took down the body and medical officers checked for signs for life but found no vitals.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene by the medical officers. The officers later transported his body to the Nicholas and Sons funeral home. The police officers have confirmed that the body will be taken for an autopsy which will be conducted at the San Fernando General Hospital Mortuary.

The grandfather of Micaiah Welcome, told the officials that around 11:00am, he checked his grandchild who was alive and studying in his room peacefully, so he went to his own room to rest.

Around 1:00 pm, he went to his room again to check but found his bedroom door locked. After this, the grandfather started knocking the door and shouting Micaiah’s name but didn’t get any response.

Following which he went to get spare keys and rushed towards his room to open the lock, and upon opening the door he noticed that his grandchild was hanging by a rope tied to his bed frame.

Since then the police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of the teenager and during the investigation at home officers found no signs of any foul play regarding the death.

Officers are treating this case as a suicide as they did not find anything suspicious, but still they are investigating the matter until autopsy reports comes.

Many people including the school community have expressed their condolences following the tragedy that shocked the entire community.

In a statement posted on Facebook, San Fernando Central Secondary School said “with a deep sorrow and heavy heart we announce the sudden passing of our school’s beloved student Micaiah Welcome. He was one of the best and good students we have in our school. He was a kind, friendly, intelligent and athletic student who made us proud many times.”

In the end the school also stated “We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, relatives, and loved ones during this time of mourning. Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”