2026-11-14 10:28:33
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Ghanaian-American strategist urges Africa to learn from Dominica’s Geothermal Energy Project

Dominica’s 10-megawatt Laudat plant has entered commercial operations, offering an example of how volcanic resources can support energy security and reduce reliance on imported fuel.

Written by Monika Walker

Published

Updated

Dominica: A small Caribbean island has started turning the heat beneath its volcanic landscape into electricity, according to Sandra A. Babu-Boateng, a Ghanaian-American media entrepreneur, global strategist, writer, and host of ‘The Breakdown with Sandra’ on PanaGenius TV.

The 10 megawatt Laudat geothermal plant in Dominica has been feeding electricity into the national grid and will provide power for around 23,000 homes while reducing diesel importation, according to those backing the project.

The power first reached into the grid at the end of March. The plant has now entered commercial operations to become the second working geothermal plant in the Caribbean.

The video was shared by Face2Face Africa, which posted the segment on social media noting, “Dominica, a tiny island in the Caribbean has just achieved something remarkable. Let’s look into this powerful story and what Africa can learn from it.”

Development of the plant took around 15 years. The plant, built and operated by US firm Ormat Technologies, signed a 25-year power purchase agreement with the utility company DOMLEC in December 2023. The project is backed by the World Bank and the Caribbean Development Bank.

The government will retain the ownership of the wells and land with the plant and associated assets passing back into state ownership when the agreement ends.

Around 43% of Dominica’s power came from geothermal sources and 25% from hydro sources in June, industry figures show. The plant should eventually provide over 60% of the island’s needs, the Caribbean Development Bank said.

With wars and geopolitical tensions disrupting energy markets and many countries struggling with the cost of imported fuel, Dominica is moving toward producing more of its own power, said the host.

Babu-Boateng argued that Africa should look at the same opportunity at home. The continent has vast geothermal resources, she noted, and one African country is already a global leader in converting underground heat into electricity.

She stressed that hundreds of millions of Africans still lack access to electricity. Her question was, “Could the same forces that created Africa's volcanoes help power the continent's economic future?”

Officials are also looking into further geothermal potential in Dominica with the possibility of developing new sites in the north of the island and they are also looking to boost output from the Laudat reservoir.

Babu-Boateng framed the story as one about energy independence and economic development, and about what happens when countries turn the resources beneath their feet into real power.

Author Profile

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Monika Walker

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

The Government’s investment promotion agency, JAMPRO continues to secure investments for the country across various sectors
Uncategorised

JAMPRO secures US $166.7 million in FDIs up to June

2018-12-17 02:20:38

The Ambassador for the Bahamas spoke to WIC News during the CARICOM conference
Uncategorised

Rahming: We will find togetherness will do more for us than separation

2019-02-26 18:47:40

Uncategorised

SCASPA's CEO could be forced out of office 

2019-06-21 00:43:39

Uncategorised

Saint Lucia PM Philip J Pierre to meet EP and EC officials in Brussels

2024-04-09 04:07:33

Jamaica is in mourning after Tyra Spaulding, a former Miss Universe Jamaica 2023 contestant, was found dead at her home.
Jamaica

Former Miss Universe Jamaica Contestant Tyra Spaulding dies by suicide

2025-09-25 13:58:20

Recent military confrontations have heightened tensions reminiscent of past regional crises, threatening oil supplies, key economic hubs and creating uncertainty for residents and investors across the Gulf.
Saint Kitts and Nevis

Thousands of wealthy families are moving to St. Kitts and Nevis

2026-03-03 14:12:00

The teenager was shot in the abdomen after police attempted to arrest him in connection with a robbery investigation.
Guyana

Teenager shot by Police during Sophia, Georgetown arrest; Condition stabl...

2026-05-30 11:22:49

A 49-year-old man identified only as Italis and an 18-year-old woman were fatally shot in Creek Side on October 20.
Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua and Barbuda: 49-year-old man and 18-year-old woman killed in Cree...

2026-10-21 09:45:40